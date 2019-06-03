Thanks to Wirecard, Höflinger Müller Is Germany's First Bakery Chain to Launch Own Mobile Payment App

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bakery Höflinger Müller launches Mobile Payment App from Wirecard, an offensive to establish cashless payment in its branches

The solution, which is based in the backend on the boon platform from Wirecard drives digitization in the food retail industry in Germany

The bakery business in Germany records annual sales of more than 15 billion euro

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, enables Höflinger Müller bakery chain to offer its customers payment and pre-order options via smartphone. Since May 2019, initially 90 branches of the chain represented in the greater Munich area have been connected to the solution. Customers can use it to pre-order baked goods and pay for their purchases in an uncomplicated cashless manner. In the long term, Höflinger Müller will use Wirecard to convert all sales outlets to new digital payment formats.

There has been a lot of growth in the German mobile payment market in recent months and years. Innovative payment methods such as real-time transfers, contactless payment options and mobile payment methods are increasingly being offered. As of January 2019, one in four (26 percent of respondents) is already using mobile payment methods, according to a recent study by the strategy consultancy Oliver Wyman.

The Höflinger Müller app, which is designed for maximum user convenience, leads to the nearest branch and enables pre-selection from the extensive product range with or without registration. Instead of searching for small change in the physical wallet, the app user just pays via a deposited credit card, via Google Pay or Apple Pay. This offers the customer more convenience and saves bakeries comparatively high transaction costs for the provision of cash.

With Wirecard, Höflinger Müller is converting its backend system with 190 terminals to cashless payment with state-of-the-art technologies in the first phase of the project. This makes it possible for consumers to pay with methods such as Google Pay and Apple Pay even without using the Höflinger Müller App.

"We want to offer our customers not only high quality and enjoyment, but also a convenient shopping experience. Today, cashless payment plays a major role in this. With the help of Wirecard, we are now in a position to significantly increase the acceptance of these payment options," says Franz Höflinger, Managing Director of Höflinger Müller.

"Shopping at the bakery is a classic example that is repeatedly brought up in discussions about the acceptance of cashless payment. With the solution which is based in the backend on the boon platform and is fully integrated into the IT applications of Höflinger Müller, we have now developed an approach in which cash is no longer needed and is replaced by a fully digital system. With solutions like these, we are driving forward the digitization of the food retail industry," added Alexander Hahn, Vice President POS Retail Solutions at Wirecard.

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Since 2012, Höflinger Müller GmbH and its Managing Director Franz Höflinger have been on a solid and carefully defined growth course under the credo "Natural & Truthful". During this time, the traditional bakery developed into one of the largest bakery chains in Upper and Lower Bavaria with its own high hygiene and quality control standards. In addition to a successful branch concept, the bakery has created a second mainstay on a grand scale: The company's customers include resale customers such as renowned Upper Bavarian restaurateurs (Löwenbräukeller, Paulaner am Nockerberg, Tegernseer Braustüberl) as well as beer gardens, system gastronomy and EDEKA bakery shops. The annual delivery to the Oktoberfest is another important source of turnover. Müller Höflinger put special emphasis on regionality, Bavarian craftsmanship tradition and appealing variety in its production and product range.

