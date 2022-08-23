Thailand's Top Enterprises Come Together At PeopleStrong's Industry 4.0 Summit

BANGKOK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, Asia Pacific's leading Enterprise HR Technology platform in association with TrueBusiness, the leader in digital services in Thailand & ETHRWorld International organised the Industry 4.0 summit at Grand Hyatt, Erawan, Bangkok.

The event, Industry 4.0 - How to Recruit, Manage and truly build a future-ready workforce at scale, welcomed 70+ top people leaders to address the three critical aspects of the future of work – winning the talent war, leveraging and integrating technology and data to make effective talent decisions, driving agility through decentralized autonomous organisations (DAO).

Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong shared, "The working-age share of Thailand's population is over 70%! The next phase of growth in APAC will be talent led. Organisations that leverage technology to best utilize their people resources will build a competitive advantage and stay ahead. Our HR Tech 4.0 platform enables transition of people strategies to create decentralised autonomous organisations through hyper-personalized employee experience, drive business agility, and take data-driven talent decisions."

This was followed by a presentation on 'Envisioning the Future of HR: Emergence of the Talent Economy' by Dr. Surapit Promsit, Associate Dean, Thammasat University and Director, PMAT Association.

Leaders like K. Chutima Sribumrungsart, Former Chief Human Resources Officer - EVP, Gulf Energy; Shivika Bubber, Regional Human Resources Director, Linfox and K. Chutchapol Youngwiriyakul, Practice Leader, Kincentric shared their opinions on the panel discussion, 'Industry 4.0: How to Recruit, Manage and truly build a future ready workforce at scale'. The panel surmised that tech transformation is inevitable and is reshaping how HR teams function today. There was strong positive resonance with how technology has seamlessly enabled & altered the way we work, which is reflected through the concept of Industry 4.0.

Mr. Pichit Thanyodom, Chief Corporate Solutions and Cooperation Officer, True Corporation PCL., concluded, "People and technology go hand in hand when it comes to real transformation. PeopleStrong's HR Tech 4.0 platform keeps employees at the centre of the technology and empowers them to fulfil their true potential."

PeopleStrong and TrueBusiness, have recently announced their partnership to bring the AI-powered, unified and, comprehensive HR Tech 4.0 platform across Thailand. PeopleStrong serves over 500+ top enterprises across Asia and is voted as "Customers' choice for Enterprises with 1000+ employees" according to Gartner Voice of Customer report 2022.

