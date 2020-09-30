THAILAND NOW Offers the Best of Thailand Insights in a Single Online Platform

BANGKOK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is among the planet's most searched travel destinations on Google. Yet search results are where problems often start, especially for people seeking reliable and insightful answers to their questions about the country. THAILAND NOW is set up by the public and private sectors with support from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a hip, user-friendly and insightful online hub helping non-Thais find up-to-date and in-depth information about Thai ways of life, cultural practices, beliefs and holiday destinations.

Designed to be the most reliable one-stop source of information on the country, the website features a user friendly interface with fun, informative articles that shed an insightful light on the Land of Smiles, its people, and ways of life. Whether travelers want to live, work, travel, eat, relax, invest, study, do business, or simply learn more about Thailand, travelers will find all on the THAILAND NOW website.

THAILAND NOW will become a treasure trove of reliable and factually correct information that informs and entertains at the same time. The new online platform will guide users on their virtual explorations of Thailand through the eyes of experienced local writers who offer insights into their homeland. A picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying goes, and THAILAND NOW has an abundance of colourful images by leading local photographers and catchy infographics by young designers.

On top of it all, the site provides useful links to help users find trusted sources of information on specific topics and explore them from different angles.

The aim of the site's myriad features is to assist users in filtering their search for specific or customised contents by providing up-to-date information. Visitors to the site are also invited to submit their recommendations for new information and topics through the "Contact Us" tab.

In addition to its main site, THAILAND NOW also allows people to explore various faces of Thailand through the use of several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

So go ahead and visit THAILAND NOW at www.thailandnow.in.th to start learning more about Thailand, now.

SOURCE Ministry of Foreign Affairs