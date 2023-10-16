BANGKOK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, 7 – 9, 2023, at BITEC, Bangkok, Thai beauty entrepreneurs will meet potential overseas business partners at "COSMEX," the most comprehensive event on manufacturing technology, OEM / ODM services, packaging, beauty devices, and finished goods for cosmetics, personal care, and dietary supplement products. The event is organized by RX Tradex, ASEAN's leading exhibition organizer, a member of RX, the world's leading events organizer.

Thai Beauty Market Welcoming Overseas Partners at COSMEX, Most Comprehensive Beauty Event in ASEAN

Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX Tradex, said that Thailand's beauty industry is growing both domestically and internationally. "In 2022, export of Thai cosmetics, soaps, and skincare products grew by 17.4% with a total value of over 3 billion USD, with the top 5 import countries being Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, and China. This year, the export is still going strong with the value of 2023 being more than the same period in 2022. These numbers indicate the growth and readiness of Thai beauty industry which has a great mix of small- to large-size players.

With that in mind, we organize COSMEX to be a business-inducing platform where our international exhibitors can meet local and overseas potential buyers and business partners. Under the theme of 'For the Look of Success,' COSMEX will feature OEM's who can provide turnkey manufacturing services for those who want to have their own brands of cosmetics, personal care, and / or dietary supplement products. We have the most complete range of OEM's; many have produced for huge brands and are willing to work with small orders. We will also host packaging solution providers who use digital printing technology which allows for minimum order and quick-change labelling."

The exhibition will also feature beauty devices used in beauty clinics and providers of finished goods looking for overseas distributors.

"COSMEX will be organized with 'in-cosmetics Asia,' the leading event in Asia Pacific for personal care ingredients, organized by RX. Together, the events will cover Halls 100 – 104 of BITEC and host over 600 exhibiting companies and over 25,000 participants. This collaboration makes the events a 360-degree gathering of beauty professionals where the entire supply chain, from ingredients and formulations, manufacturing, packaging to finished products, comes together under one roof for unlimited business opportunities. A business matching service will also be provided," added Varaporn.

Inquiries: contactcenter@rxtradex.com

