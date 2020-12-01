TF Bank contemplates issue of subordinated Tier 2 bonds

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Company") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics, commencing on Tuesday 1 December 2020.

An issuance of subordinated Tier 2 bonds in the minimum amount of SEK 100 million (the "New Bonds") may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

In connection with, and subject to the successful issue of the New Bonds, the Company may offer holders of its Tier 2 bonds with first call date on 14 December 2020 (ISIN: SE0007783477) (the "Existing Bonds") to subscribe for New Bonds while the Company may repurchase such holders' Existing Bonds at a premium.

Any such repurchase will be made in accordance with the terms of the consent that was granted by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 26 November 2020, enabling the Company to repurchase or redeem the Existing Bonds in full prior to the final maturity date of the Existing Bonds.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB has been appointed as legal counsel to the Company.

Any person who may have an interest in exchanging their Existing Bonds for New Bonds may contact ABG Sundal Collier AB at tel: +46 (0) 8 566 286 40 or by mail: dcm-syndicate@abgsc.se.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO och Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-contemplates-issue-of-subordinated-tier-2-bonds,c3246570

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3246570/1342196.pdf Press release PDF

SOURCE TF Bank AB