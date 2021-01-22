TF Bank AB (publ) gives notice of early redemption of subordinated floating rate tier 2 bonds due 2025 with ISIN SE0007783477

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank") will make an early redemption of all outstanding tier 2 bonds due 2025 with ISIN SE0007783477 (with a current aggregate nominal amount outstanding of SEK 47,000,000) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tier 2 bonds (the "Bonds").

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, TF Bank has received prior written consent from the Swedish FSA to redeem the Bonds. On 22 January 2021, TF Bank sent an irrevocable notice of early redemption to all directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees (Sw. förvaltare) in the debt register for each Bond kept by Euroclear Sweden as of 21 January 2021.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the date for redemption will be on the next interest paying date, being 14 March 2021. However, since 14 March 2021 is not a business day, the Bonds will be redeemed on 15 March 2021 and the record date for the redemption will be 8 March 2021, i.e. five business days prior to the redemption date (the "Record Date").

The Bonds will be redeemed at a price per Bond equal to the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 1,000,000 per Bond) together with accrued but unpaid interest. The redemption amount will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by the CSD at end of business on the Record Date. In connection with the redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

This notice is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities of TF Bank.

This information was submitted for publication at 13.00 CET on 22 January 2021.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

