Textured Vegetable Protein Market worth $2.65 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global textured vegetable protein market will grow to USD 2.65 billion by 2030 from USD 1.88 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The textured vegetable protein (TVP) market is one of the most dynamic food sectors growing globally, due to changes in consumer trends toward more plant-based diets as well as health consciousness and environmental sustainability. TVPs consist mainly of soybeans, peas, and wheat. These protein-rich, versatile ingredients are popular in meat analogs, snacks, bakery products, ready-to-eat meals, and other applications for deploying a meat substitute or extender within food applications. Its texture and mouthfeel mimic meat, making it a cost-effective, protein-rich, and nutritious alternative—a major contender in plant protein.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Textured Vegetable Protein Market"

294– Tables

62– Figures

255– Pages

The market dynamics are shaped by various factors, including the rising adoption of vegan and vegetarian dietary patterns, advancements in food processing technologies, and a surging demand for sustainable, allergen-free alternative proteins. As the global population increasingly prioritizes health, ethical considerations, and environmental impact, the textured vegetable protein (TVP) market is poised for significant growth, particularly in emerging economies. This trajectory indicates a robust potential for market expansion in the coming years.

Organic nature segment will grow at significant rate during the forecast period

The organic TVP sector is produced from plant-based sources, such as soy, pea, or wheat, grown without the application of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It targets health-conscious consumers, particularly those in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, with strong demand for clean-label, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced products. Organic TVP is used for premium applications for plant-based meat analogs, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals targeted at vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian consumers who are conscious about ethical and environmental issues. Manufacturing of organic TVP follows stringent organic certification requirements, which contribute to transparency and traceability and thereby instill confidence among consumers.

Companies, such as Roquette and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), are in the consolidation phase of organic TVP by promoting products, including NUTRALYS® organic pea protein and non-GMO soy-based TVP. The segment is benefiting from the organic food boom rooted in health, pesticide residue, and environmental concerns. Nevertheless, organic TVP production is hindered by high costs incurred for paltry organic crop yields and strict farming policies. This could indicate a premium price that acts against its availability in price-sensitive markets. The segment would continue to show rapid growth, with strong sustainability policies and consumer awareness in Europe and an emerging demand for organic food from the affluent consumer class in the Asia Pacific.

Granules type segment will likely capture a significant share during the forecast period

TVP granules are tiny, ground particles that look similar to minced meat, thus being the most flexible and versatile form in the market for TVP. They have a fine texture that easily rehydrates and can be incorporated into pasta sauces, taco fillings, ground meat substitutes, and processed food meat extenders. Granules are cost-effective to produce and store, making them an appealing choice for manufacturers targeting budget-conscious markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. They are also in demand in institutional environments, including schools and hospitals, where budget-friendly, high-protein ingredients are desired. The ease with which granules can be incorporated into various recipes, ranging from burgers to casseroles, makes them appealing to broad consumer segments. Nonetheless, their smaller dimension could restrict their application where a clear meat-like structure is needed. As a result of their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and large-scale use, granules dominate the TVP market with the largest share.

Asia Pacific region will hold significant market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific textured vegetable protein (TVP) market is witnessing strong growth based on the rising health awareness, cultural food habits, and surging demand for sustainable, plant-based protein sources. Divided by nature into organic and conventional TVP, the market is portraying diversified consumer demands, with organic TVP appealing to premium, health-oriented segments, and conventional TVP leading as it is more affordable and has broad applications. The area, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is one of the largest growth centers for TVP, supported by massive populations, urbanization, and cultural preference for plant foods such as soy.

Key players in this market include ADM (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion (US), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), The Scoular Company (US), Beneo (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), MGP (US), and PURIS (US).

