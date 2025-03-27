Texture Agency Announces Rebrand and Strategic Financial Restructure

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texture, the London-based luxury brand consultancy, today announced a strategic rebrand and financial restructure following a recent business sale. The restructure positions Texture to deliver a more agile, focused, and effective service, continuing its commitment to excellence.

Marking ten years since its conception, Texture's evolved identity embraces contemporary luxury aesthetics while preserving the recognisable brand essence clients have valued for a decade.

"This rebrand is more than visual - it represents a strategic evolution," said Sebastian Dyer, Head of Strategy at Texture. "Our streamlined structure allows us greater flexibility and responsiveness, essential to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

In recent years, Texture has expanded its expertise, notably in data analytics and artificial intelligence, while remaining rooted in human-led creativity and strategic insight - qualities that luxury brands have consistently sought from Texture.

"Our strength has always been bridging the gap between digital and luxury worlds," added Sebastian. "This restructure amplifies that combination, reinforcing our position at the intersection of luxury, creativity, and data-driven strategy."

Texture has moved its headquarters to Mayfair, central to London's luxury and creative communities.

The rebrand is live on the website from today.