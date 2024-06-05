Testsigma raises $8.2M led by MassMutual Ventures

Unveils new GenAI capabilities and launches new product designed for Salesforce ecosystem

BENGALURU, India, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered, low-code test automation platform Testsigma announced today that it has raised $8.2 million in funding led by MassMutual Ventures. Previous investors Accel, STRIVE and BoldCap also participated in the round. With its underlying NLP (Natural Language Programming) engine, Testsigma enables users to rapidly create, manage and execute end-to-end, automated tests for web and mobile apps, and APIs using plain English. The company previously raised $4.6M led by Accel along with STRIVE and BoldCap in 2022.

Rukmangada Kandyala (KR), Founder and CEO of Testsigma

Testsigma also announced new GenAI capabilities to their low-code platform, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of QA (Quality Assurance) teams. These GenAI features allow QA team members to generate test scenarios and test cases from various inputs such as URL, product designs, screenshots, and Jira stories. This advancement not only accelerates the process of writing and executing tests but also ensures comprehensive test coverage. The AI can suggest test scenarios to identify and cover gaps that may arise due to code changes, thus maintaining the robustness and reliability of the software being developed.

Testsigma has also unveiled a new product specifically designed for the Salesforce ecosystem, leveraging their robust low-code platform. This new offering is tailored to meet the needs of Salesforce developers and administrators, enabling them to accelerate automated salesforce testing significantly. By using this solution, teams can achieve a tenfold increase in test development speed compared to traditional testing methods.

In addition to its simplicity, Testsigma is also enterprise-ready and provides flexibility. Enterprises use the platform for their end-to-end testing needs including web apps, mobile apps, desktop apps, APIs and with their latest product, Salesforce. Leading companies such as Cisco, Oscar, Bosch and Samsung use Testsigma to streamline their testing processes and ensure robust software quality.

Testsigma was founded by Rukmangada Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy in 2019. The team comes with rich experience in developing enterprise SaaS applications for Zoho, Freshworks, Oracle and HPE.

Rukmangada Kandyala (KR), Founder and CEO of Testsigma, said, "Quality engineering and DevOps teams currently use Testsigma's low code test automation platform to test web, mobile and desktop apps in addition to database and APIs. With the new GenAI capabilities and our new product for the Salesforce ecosystem, we get one step closer to our vision of building the operating system for quality engineering teams. We have been investing heavily in GenAI and our customers are rapidly adopting generative AI practices."

Commenting on the investment, Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Partner at MassMutual Ventures, mentioned, "We are witnessing a significant change in how QA teams approach automation. Testsigma's AI-driven, low-code solution enables multiple user profiles, including manual testers and business analysts, to contribute to faster software releases. We are impressed by the rapid adoption of Testsigma's platform among enterprise QA teams and are excited about the GenAI capabilities they have been building."

"There is an accelerated demand for quality engineering teams to adopt low-code and AI-powered solutions. We are excited at the new Gen-AI capabilities and the accelerated adoption of Testsigma among the QA community and enterprises alike," added Abhinav Chaturvedi, Accel Partners.

IDC predicts that by 2028, GenAI-based tools will be capable of writing 70% of software tests, decreasing the need for manual testing, resulting in improvements to test coverage, software usability and code quality. The report also mentions that by 2028, natural language will become the most widely used programming language, with developers using it to create 30% of net new applications.

About Testsigma

Testsigma is a GenAI-powered, low-code test automation platform that makes it fast and easy for quality engineering teams to automate tests at speed and scale without coding expertise. Through its Natural Language Programming approach, Testsigma allows users to create complex automated tests using plain English, while maintaining the structured approach of programming languages. QA teams can also use the in-built Generative AI capabilities to generate test scenarios thus ensuring test coverage and significantly reducing test development efforts.

Hundreds of leading enterprises across the world use Testsigma to release quality software. Some notable customers of Testsigma include Cisco, Samsung, Bosch, Oscar Health, and American Psychological Association.

Testsigma is headquartered in San Francisco with engineering teams in Bangalore and Chennai. Testsigma is backed by marquee investors like MassMutual, Accel, Strive and BoldCap.

About MassMutual Ventures

MassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a multistage global venture capital firm investing in financial technology, enterprise SaaS, healthtech, climate technology and cybersecurity companies. With teams based in London, Singapore, and Boston, MMV manages over $1 billion in investment capital across the globe. We help accelerate the growth of the companies we partner with by providing capital, connections and advice. With our deep expertise and extensive network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build compelling and scalable companies of value.

About Accel Partners

Accel is a global venture capital firm that aims to be the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Accel has been operating in India since 2008, and its investments include companies like BookMyShow, BrowserStack, Flipkart, Freshworks, FalconX, and Infra.Market, Chargebee, Clevertap, Cure Fit, Musigma, Moneyview, Mensa Brands, Myntra, Moglix, Ninjacart, Swiggy, Stanza Living, Urban Company, Zetwerk, and Zenoti, among many others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430674/Testsigma_CEO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430675/Testsigma_Logo.jpg