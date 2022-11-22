TestingXperts Wins the European Software Testing Award 2022

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TestingXperts (Tx), world's 5th largest pure-play QA & Software Testing Services company, has won the prestigious 'European Software Testing Awards 2022' for the 'Leading Vendor' category.

Tx was being judged for showcasing evidence of commitment to high-quality and standards to customers, continuous improvement, value for money, thought leadership and drive to excel in software testing and QA industry. Tx partners with leading Global 2000 companies and has successfully impacted business outcomes for its customers through its industry leading QA capabilities.

Tx won this award by showcasing exemplary achievements for client projects like achieving up to 85% automation, saving up to 40% time by jumpstarting projects with innovation-based AI accelerators and RPA frameworks, 75% reduction in test cycle time, 50% reduction in time-to-market, and 40% QA cost savings.

TestingXperts has been laser focused on customer-specific business objectives, leveraging intelligent automation, AI accelerators & RPA frameworks. Tx achieved this recognition by competing with Global IT companies like Infosys and Cognizant.

"This is an extremely special award, and we celebrate this remarkable achievement of competing and ultimately winning this prestigious global honor," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts. "We invest 5% of company's revenue into R&D to develop next-gen QA solutions which enable teams to develop IPs and testing accelerators. This recognition strengthens our brand and moves us closer to our vision of becoming world's most trusted & largest QA and software testing company. It definitely feels incredible to be recognized, especially when we have so much more to achieve," added Manish.

About The European Software Testing Awards:

In its ninth year, these global awards celebrate companies and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in software testing and quality assurance community.

About TestingXperts:

TestingXperts is world's fifth largest pure-play QA & software testing services provider, co-headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA (USA) and London, UK, with offices in Canada, Netherlands, UAE, India, and Singapore. TestingXperts' suite of testing services covers Test Advisory, Functional and Non-Functional testing specializing in Automation, RPA, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, etc. TestingXperts helps clients globally transform their QA function to achieve zero production defects, reduce QA cycle times by up to 80%, and lower overall QA costs by up to 60% with its Next-Gen Testing Solutions, Modern Testing Approach, Skilled Teams, and a Global Delivery Model.

