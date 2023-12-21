Testament to its customer-centric approach Zesty Concludes 2023 With a Near Perfect Customer Satisfaction Score

Zesty's compelling, customer-centric value proposition, supported by its trusted cloud optimization technology and immense cost-savings earned the company 4.9 out of 5 stars for customer satisfaction

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a pioneer of automated cloud cost optimization, today announced a nearly perfect CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score), earning 4.9 out of 5 stars as 2023 concludes. These results are consistent with anecdotal reports of Zesty's customer experience providing accurate, and effective interactions that deliver fast resolutions to queries.

The CSAT questionnaire included questions addressing both the quality of customer care "How would you rate your most recent support interaction?", and the expediency of issue resolution "How satisfied are you with the resolution of your issue(s)?". Customer feedback for both domains reflected near-perfect scores.

Zesty's customer success practices were developed to reflect its dedication to delivering real, long-term value to customers not only through its technology offerings but also by building meaningful value for its customers.

"At Zesty, our primary objective has always been to streamline cloud cost optimization by enhancing customer experience," said Ben Larboni, Zesty's Director of Customer Success. "We're proud that Zesty's CSAT score reflects that we've achieved that goal, especially now as cloud spend continues to skyrocket. Mature FinOps practices are no longer a nice-to-have but are essential for companies that are serious about getting their cloud budget in check. We're thrilled to be a staple on that journey for our customers."

Zesty's solutions automate cloud resource allocation to meet real-time business needs, alleviating DevOps teams of manual cloud resource management and assisting FinOps teams by reducing the costs of developing and running applications in the cloud. Zesty's technology reduces cloud storage costs by up to 70% and EC2 costs by up to 50%.

Requiring minimal installation effort, Zesty's solutions harness AI machine learning to automate cloud resource allocation to match ever-changing business needs, protecting performance and stability while cutting costs. Zesty's solutions employ a success-based payment model, where customers only pay in direct correlation to the value received, cutting financial commitments and substantially minimizing risk.

Zesty's portfolio consists of thousands of users through both direct customers and an extensive network ecosystem. To read more about customer experiences with Zesty, click here .

About Zesty

Zesty helps organizations to be more adaptable to changing business needs by making their cloud infrastructure more dynamic. With offerings for compute, block storage, and Kubernetes, Zesty automatically scales resources to meet application demand in real-time. This helps DevOps teams to slash cloud costs, maintain perfect app performance, minimize the hassle of managing infra, and fully realize the true flexibility of the cloud.

Founded in 2019 Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more affordable and accessible. With three offices in San Mateo, Tel Aviv, and Kiev, Zesty is supporting thousands of organizations to get maximum value out of their cloud infrastructure.