TESSI GROUP BRINGS TOGETHER ITS SUBSIDIARY VILT AND ITS CONSULTING & INTEGRATION DIVISION, STRENGTHENING VILT AS A LEADING GLOBAL CX (CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE) & EX (EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE) PLAYER.

This new entity, bringing together all consulting and integration activities in the field of information and customer journey management, will retain the VILT name.

GRENOBLE, France, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquired two years ago, VILT is recognized for its deep expertise in the domains of Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and integration of advanced technological solutions. Tessi's Consulting and Integration division is known for its deep and unique expertise in Customer Communications Management (CCM), consulting, and systems integration.

This merger is part of Tessi's strategy to accelerate the growth of its international business and its technology intensity; and the combination of the two entities (which will keep the VILT brand) results in an organization of more than 450 people, spread across 6 countries (France, Switzerland, the UK, Spain, Portugal and Brazil), customers in more than 25 countries; and a unique and comprehensive offering of solutions and services, that range from auditing, consulting, training to technological integration.

VILT will deploy its in-depth expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer experiences (CX) and to optimize operational efficiency (EX), serving players in financial services, insurance, public sector, and other fields, on platforms and solutions ranging from Enterprise Content Management (ECM) to Digital Experience (DX) and Customer Communication Management (CCM).

An offer in tune with a fast-growing market

The combined consulting and integration market for enterprise information management and customer experience is booming, driven by the digital transformation of businesses and the growing adoption of AI within organizations. The accelerated creation and dissemination of data within companies is creating new needs in terms of solutions integration.

VILT: solutions fueled by the Tessi group's expertise in data management and the customer journey

VILT positions itself in the markets it operates as a global player with local proximity, offering customers a local presence, supported by onsite, nearshore, and offshore teams; and a very comprehensive offering. This geographical proximity enables VILT to offer high-value-added consulting and efficient integration while guaranteeing an optimal quality and customer experience.

VILT will also rely on Innovation & trust, the Tessi group's digital factory, which publishes interoperable solutions to meet specific customer needs, as well as on the group's other entities, such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to bring more value to the customers.

"This merger represents a huge opportunity for our customers and potential customers, as we now have a more comprehensive offering, particularly the unique combination of pure Digital Experience (DX) solutions - which are 100% digital - and Customer Communication Management solutions (CCM) - which include printing - creating a truly holistic view of Customer Experience; a stronger team and much stronger international presence, with the perfect combination of local, nearshore and offshore capabilities.

This is also an important step for Tessi Group as part of its international growth strategy." says Tiago Gavinhos, CEO of VILT.

About Tessi

Tessi is an international player in Business Process Services and supports companies and public administrations with digitising their customer experience. Operating in over 15 countries worldwide, Tessi employs 13,400 people and generated revenue of €532 million in 2023.

Find out more on tessi.eu

Contacts

Tessi

communication@tessi.fr

Press

Joacquim Berenguer

j.berenguer@bcadvisory.fr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450090/Tessi_Logo.jpg