TESCO launches Navigator sustainable printer paper range

NEWBURY, England, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the 15th of October, Navigator printer papers will be available at TESCO's stores across the UK, complementing Tesco's autumn / winter 2020 product range.

Navigator is an FSC®-certified, EU Ecolabel, biodegradable and recyclable paper, manufactured using mostly renewable energies in Portugal.

"We hope that Tesco customers will like the quality of our product and our focus on ensuring they are environmentally sustainable," says Andrew Gilbert, Sales Development Manager for The Navigator Company UK. "Once launched, the range will be supported with appropriately timed promotional activity throughout 2021."

Navigator paper is produced using a unique formula which creates a whiter, thicker, and smoother sheet than anything else available on the market. It is this unparalleled quality that earned Navigator its position as the world's bestselling premium paper brand. In addition to the visual benefits there are also performance benefits too; with Navigator paper being 99.99% jam free and 100% guaranteed in all printers and copiers.

To understand more about the company's commitment to sustainability, including their roadmap to become a carbon neutral company by 2035 find out more at en.thenavigatorcompany.com.

About Navigator paper

Navigator is recognized internationally as the leading premium office paper brand. It offers a wide range of solutions for any printing application. It is sold in more than 130 countries and its unique physical and optical properties allow an unmatched performance when compared with other office papers. https://www.linkedin.com/company/navigator-paper/

About The Navigator Company

The Navigator Company is an integrated producer of forests, pulp and paper, tissue and energy, whose activity is carried out in modern, large-scale factories, with cutting-edge technology, and which is a benchmark of quality in the sector.

In 2019, The Navigator Company was classified by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as a global leader in fighting climate change, reaching a prominent place on this organisation's "A" list. The Company was recognised for its actions in 2018 for cutting emissions, reducing climate risks and developing a low carbon-impact economy. It was the only Portuguese company to obtain the maximum classification, and one of only five companies in the pulp, paper and forest sector to receive this distinction.

The Company is the third-largest Portuguese exporter, representing approximately 1% of national GDP and 2.4% of national goods exported, and generates the greatest National Value Added. In 2018, The Navigator Company had a turnover of approximately € 1.6 billion. Nearly 91% of the Group's products are exported, to approximately 130 countries. Consolidating its position as a European leader in the production of uncoated woodfree printing and writing paper (UWF) and ranked fourth worldwide, the company is also Europe's biggest producer (ranked fifth worldwide) of bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp (BEKP).

The Company has over 110 000 hectares of forest[1] under its management and the largest certified nursery in Europe, with the capacity to produce 12 million plants per year. The Group has vertically integrated forest activity with its own Forest Research Institute, which is a global reference in the genetic improvement of the Eucalyptus globulus. It creates a vast forest area in Portugal, 100% certified by the FSC® (FSC C010852) and PEFC™ (PEFC/13-23-001) international systems. It also has an installed capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of paper[2], 1.6 million tonnes of pulp (80% integrated into paper), 120 000 tonnes of tissue converting, producing around 2.5 TWh of electricity each year. It is responsible for approximately 4% of energy production in Portugal and 52% of energy produced from biomass.

110 000 hectares: roughly the same size of 155 000 football pitches 1.6 million tonnes of paper: equivalent to 733 million reams of Tesco Basics A4 White Paper

