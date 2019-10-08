Tes Marks World Mental Health Day by Helping Primary Teachers Tackle Child Mental Health Epidemic

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tes, the world's largest network of education professionals, is marking World Mental Health Day (10th October 2019) with a special lesson about emotional wellbeing hosted live on the BBC and a brand new hub of mental health resources for primary school teachers.

The mental health of young people has never been more in focus, as schools up and down the country report that they are in the midst of a children's mental health epidemic. This summer the Department for Education announced over £9 million of funding for every school, college and alternative provision setting to receive mental health training.

Tes is doing its part to help teachers offer students the support they need with their mental health, using its renowned teaching resources platform and an unrivalled community of teachers worldwide. By partnering with the BBC and The Royal Foundation, Tes hopes to reach even more teachers & pupils, bringing this support to every child in the country.

Growth Mindset and Wellbeing Lesson live on the BBC

Tes has partnered with the BBC to create a special lesson all about emotional wellbeing, to be broadcast live on the 10th October at 2pm. To support this lesson there will also be downloadable teacher guides and activity sheets available.

The lesson will be hosted by Young Minds ambassador and Radio 1 Life Hacks presenter, Katie Thistleton, who will be joined by clinical psychologist Dr Hazel Harrison.

The 30-minute live, interactive lesson will explore:

recognising emotions;

developing resilience and a growth mindset; and

tips for self-care.

The programme will be streamed online, live from 2pm on 10th October on BBC Teach.

Mentally Healthy Schools resources for primary school teachers

Meanwhile, Tes has also partnered with Mentally Healthy Schools, a Heads Together project from The Royal Foundation. Together, the Mentally Healthy Schools partners have created resources for primary school teachers on students' mental health, from lesson plans and assembly ideas to classroom activities and PSHE resources.

These special resources are now hosted on the Tes Resources website, which is used by 1.3 million teachers a week.

Their Royal Highnesses have a long-standing commitment to children's mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge launched Mentally Healthy Schools in January 2018, as the latest project from the Heads Together initiative.

Mentally Healthy Schools curates quality assured resources developed by the project partners: the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Place2Be and YoungMinds.

Lord Jim Knight, Chief Education & External Officer at Tes Global said: "The mental health of our children is a major priority for teachers, and politicians are starting to listen. In the education events Tes held at the recent party conferences, the issue came up time and time again.

"At Tes, we want to support teachers, by giving them the resources they need to explore mental and emotional health with their students. These partnerships with the BBC and the Royal Foundation will help teachers to help children manage their emotions, build their self-esteem and understand the type of support that's available to them when they're having a hard time."

