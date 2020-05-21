Terranova Security Releases Powerful Accessibility Features Across Entire Security Awareness Training Library

LAVAL, Quebec, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Terranova Security, a global leader in security awareness training, announced a new set of enhanced accessibility features across its entire library of security awareness training content.

To coincide with Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), this release boasts an enriched learning experience that's inclusive for all users, with plans to make content available in 40+ languages. These measures deliver on the Terranova Security commitment to ensure that everyone can have access to the knowledge they need to keep themselves, their organizations, and all sensitive information safe.

"Creating an inclusive security awareness training experience has always been a major priority for us," said Lise Lapointe, Author and CEO of Terranova Security. "By offering courses in as many formats as we do, in addition to our in-platform support for an inclusive learning experience, we're dedicated to making the training process as easy and enjoyable as possible for our users."

Major accessibility features in this release include:

Ongoing language support : Terranova Security is recognized for its very high-quality content, strong support for customers, the ability to customize content and for supporting the most languages of all vendors (both text and narration). The company has continued to deliver in this area, with a training library that includes modules, microlearning and nanolearning content, all of which will be available in over 40 different languages. This ongoing initiative represents the Terranova Security commitment to bring security awareness training to users in their preferred language.

: Terranova Security is recognized for its very high-quality content, strong support for customers, the ability to customize content and for supporting the most languages of all vendors (both text and narration). The company has continued to deliver in this area, with a training library that includes modules, microlearning and nanolearning content, all of which will be available in over 40 different languages. This ongoing initiative represents the Terranova Security commitment to bring security awareness training to users in their preferred language. WCAG 2.1 compliance : Terranova Security is level A and AA compliant with WCAG 2.1 standards for accessibility. The Terranova Security accessibility measures implemented all conform to the guidelines and success criteria in making training content universally perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. Terranova Security achieved this high level of content accessibility by providing text alternatives for non-text content, synchronized multimedia alternatives, and interface usability improvements.

: Terranova Security is level A and AA compliant with WCAG 2.1 standards for accessibility. The Terranova Security accessibility measures implemented all conform to the guidelines and success criteria in making training content universally perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. Terranova Security achieved this high level of content accessibility by providing text alternatives for non-text content, synchronized multimedia alternatives, and interface usability improvements. The same high-quality content users love: The Terranova Security accessibility measures have been made with interactivity in mind. All training material maintains a high standard for interactivity and engagement. This ensures that users always have access to the fun, informative security awareness training that remains Terranova Security's hallmark.

"All organizations have an obligation to ensure that their security awareness training program is as inclusive as possible," added Jamal Elachqar, CTO of Terranova Security. "We consider it our responsibility to support diversity and inclusion through security awareness training that allows everyone to acquire the knowledge and tools they need to be cyber heroes in both their personal and professional lives."

A lot of online content still excludes many users every day. 80% of online content is available in only one of 10 languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Portuguese, German, French, Russian, and Korean. Of those, less than half of the world's population speaks one of those languages as their preferred language.

In terms of WCAG 2.1 compliance, GAAD research found that 98.1% of home pages have at least one failure, while the average website home page contains 60.9 accessibility errors.

The accessible versions of Terranova Security's security awareness training course material are now available to new and existing customers.

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is a global leader and partner of choice in security awareness training with successful security awareness and phishing simulation programs spanning over 10 million users. Recognized for providing amongst the highest-quality content, most multilingual security awareness platform, training and communications portfolio and intuitive phishing simulator, organizations continue to leverage the Terranova Security awareness 5-step framework which provides an evidence-based, step-by-step approach to a successful security awareness program. Terranova Security is working with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. Learn more at terranovasecurity.com.

