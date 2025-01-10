TermMax Testnet Now Live on Arbitrum and Ethereum: Transforming the Future of DeFi Yields

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Term Structure Labs team is thrilled to announce the launch of TermMax on the Arbitrum and Ethereum testnet, a DeFi protocol that simplifies leveraged yield strategies by offering fixed income debt & earn products with integrated leverage functions to enhance cost and time efficiency for all types of users. With the mainnet launch on Ethereum and Arbitrum scheduled for Q1 2025, TermMax offers a preview on Testnet showing how it will revolutionize fixed-income strategies in DeFi.

Experience the Future of DeFi Fixed-Income Strategies

TermMax redefines leveraged yield strategies with intuitive and accessible solutions designed to meet users' needs. With one-click leverage, users can seamlessly open leveraged positions in Pendle's PT tokens at fixed rates and fixed terms through a streamlined process that automates looping and reduces transaction costs. Moreover, TermMax enables users to collateralize their assets and acquire debts at fixed rates. These acquired funds can then be reinvested into yield opportunities across the DeFi ecosystem. By integrating debt and earn functions and using a customizable Uniswap v3 AMM model, TermMax empowers market makers to design their own AMM based range orders and users to leverage 5x or more and capitalize on interest rate differentials to capture higher returns. Whether aiming for predictable returns, leveraging yield-bearing assets, or exploring strategies like interest rate trading, TermMax makes optimizing investment returns simple and effective.

Explore the TermMax Testnet on Arbitrum and Ethereum

The TermMax testnet is now live on Arbitrum and Ethereum, giving users a risk-free opportunity to experience its innovative features. To get started, simply claim testnet tokens from our faucet and experiment with creating debt, earning fixed rates and leveraging yield-bearing tokens.

Exciting Upcoming Features on the Horizon

The current testnet release brings powerful features for users. With one-click leverage, users can create debt at fixed rates and gain exposure to target tokens. Creating debt and earn position at fixed rates are now available, along with opportunities to provide liquidity and earn yields and fees. Upcoming enhancements include customizable AMM for any market maker to place range orders for fixed rate debt and / or earn. The TermMax Vault will also launch, enabling Liquidity Providers to deposit funds to any Curator's Vault to earn continuous yields and incentives across multiple markets with ease.

For more information on how TermMax is reshaping the future of DeFi fixed-income markets, visit the official website and follow us on X.