TencentDB and MongoDB Elevate Strategic Partnership to Lead AI-Era Data Management Services

April 22, 2025

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TencentDB and MongoDB announced the renewal of their strategic partnership agreement, focusing on delivering cutting-edge data management solutions tailored for the AI era. This collaboration aims to empower global users with advanced technological innovations.

Key Features of MongoDB
MongoDB, a leading NoSQL database, is renowned for its flexible data schema, high performance, and native distributed scalability. It dominates the NoSQL category in the DB-Engines global rankings and is widely adopted across industries such as gaming, social media, e-commerce, finance, and IoT.

Evolution of the Partnership
Since their initial five-year collaboration in 2021, TencentDB and MongoDB have jointly expanded in the Chinese market. Leveraging Tencent's vast user scenarios and technical innovation, Tencent Cloud enhanced MongoDB with enterprise-grade capabilities, including:

  • Backup and Restore: Intelligent O&M and key-based flashback for rapid recovery.
  • Elastic Scaling: Dynamic resource allocation to handle fluctuating workloads.
  • Cross-Region Disaster Recovery: Ensuring business continuity for global operations.

These enhancements have supported high-profile clients like Kuro Games' Tides of Thunder (32 million pre-registered players), Xiaohongshu (小红书), and NIO (蔚来), optimizing stability, scalability, and cost efficiency.

AI-Driven Innovations
The renewed partnership prioritizes AI integration, equipping Tencent Cloud with features such as full-text search and vector search to address modern application demands. These tools enable clients to build intelligent, future-proof digital solutions.

Global Expansion
Beyond China, the collaboration will target the Asia-Pacific region and support domestic enterprises in overseas expansion. TencentDB for MongoDB offers:

  • Industry-leading backup/restore capabilities.
  • Robust security compliance frameworks.
  • Cross-region data synchronization for seamless global operations.

Technical Synergy and Community Impact
Over the past four years, Tencent Cloud contributed multiple optimizations to the MongoDB open-source community, improving user experience. Both parties emphasized their commitment to fostering a superior MongoDB ecosystem.

Li Qiang, Vice President of Tencent Group, stated:
"Our partnership has delivered world-class MongoDB services while contributing to the community. We aim to further elevate the ecosystem and provide industry-leading database solutions."

Simon Eid, MongoDB's APAC SVP, added:
"Combining Tencent's cloud expertise with MongoDB's robust technology accelerates innovation, particularly for gaming, automotive, and internet sectors. As AI adoption grows, our joint expertise becomes indispensable."

