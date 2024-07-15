Tencent Cloud Empowers PlaysOut: Unveiling Mini-Program Ecosystem for Global Super Apps

- PlaysOut launches a new open platform based on the Tencent Cloud mini-program framework.

- Leveraging Tencent's know-hows and technological expertise in the mobile internet and gaming industries, PlaysOut aims to lead the development of content ecosystems for global super apps.

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced collaborating with the global gaming technology company, PlaysOut. This collaboration will empower PlaysOut to provide cutting-edge mobile internet open platform solutions globally, based on Tencent Cloud Mini Program Platform (TCMPP). The new open platform will catalyze the growth of the global digital industry, drive innovation across various sectors including entertainment, gaming, and more, while generating new avenues for employment and fostering economic growth.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), PlaysOut has been committed to the globalization of the entertainment industry, with an extensive experience in cross-platform game development and global game asset distribution. Through its strong technical capabilities, PlaysOut provides top-notch embedded platform services to global clients.

Leveraging the TCMPP solution, PlaysOut is set to create a modular and open platform, where businesses can effortlessly build a rich array of mini-programs and mini-games there, without the need for complex development or operational efforts. Through the collaboration, PlaysOut will accelerate its platform development process starting from the second half of 2024.

This support will cover various fields including gaming, socializing, entertainment, and payment, allowing PlaysOut to deliver product content and technical services such as mini-programs and mini-games via its super apps worldwide, which have user bases exceeding tens of millions.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "The collaboration with PlaysOut is an important step for Tencent Cloud to establish its position in the global mini-program market. We highly value PlaysOut's achievements and experiences in the global market and recognize their strong technical capabilities and market influence. As the demand for mini-program platform solutions grows in the global market, Tencent Cloud will work closely with PlaysOut to help global clients quickly establish their mini-program ecosystems."

Alex Wang, PlaysOut's Founder, said, "Tencent Cloud is a leading global cloud service provider that offers innovative, stable, and secure industry-leading cloud products and solutions. We are honored to collaborate with such a renowned company, especially considering the tremendous success of mini-programs in China within the mobile internet and gaming industries. Today, more super apps are demanding the creation of mini-program ecosystems, presenting an excellent market opportunity. As our joint venture deepens, PlaysOut will also strive to bring thousands of mini-game products to the global market, reaching a broader user base."

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About PlaysOut

PlaysOut is a globally oriented open platform for mini-programs that fully aligns with the Weixin Mini-Program framework. It provides SDK interfaces for super apps, offering a rich array of mini-program and mini-game content. Additionally, PlaysOut streamlines the integration process for developers, providing convenient tools and seamless access to mini-program and mini-game products.

Leveraging its robust technical capabilities and deep collaborations with game developers, PlaysOut aims to connect with global traffic partners, gradually expanding its reach across international markets. Its goal is to become the largest open platform for mini-programs and mini-games worldwide.