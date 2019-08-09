TEMSA Delivers 30 Vehicles to Serbia

TEMSA, with nearly 15 thousand vehicles currently on the roads of 66 countries across the world, delivered 30 vehicles to Lasta, which owns over 900 vehicles as one of the largest tour operators in Serbia

ADANA, Turkey, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, a leading global automotive brand with more than 50 years of experience in bus, coach and midibus production, delivered 30 vehicles, consisting of LD SB Plus (20 units), HD12 (4 units), HD13 (5 units) and Maraton (1 unit) models, to Lasta, one of the largest tour operators in Serbia.