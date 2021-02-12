TEMSA announces strategic partnership with Alliance Transport Technologies

In 2017, Alliance Electronic rebranded itself as Alliance Transport Technologies and refocused their strategy to introduce products and services to the automotive industry. Alliance specializes in new parts, new and remanufactured Emission Control components, new and remanufactured Electronics and Hybrid products and services. It provides sustainable solutions to its customers with a national field support network, and workshop base.

Marc Haley, Alliance Transport Technologies' Director, commented on the partnership: "TEMSA's growth plans and ambitions require a professional and consistent level of support. TEMSA's business ethos and etiquette aligns itself perfectly with where we are as a company. We are delighted to support TEMSA and excited to forge a sustainable partnership for years to come."

Stuart Raikes, Alliance Transport Technologies' Director added: "Our long association and understanding of the UK Bus and Coach market means that Alliance understands the needs of the operator very well, we're looking forward to sharing that expertise with our existing and future TEMSA customers."

TEMSA and Alliance partnership marks a pivotal moment for both parties, Paul Gardner, TEMSA's Regional Sales Manager, said "Working in partnership with Alliance will bring a new and improved level of customer service to TEMSA customers in the UK market. Alliance's comprehensive knowledge of the sector will reinforce the current TEMSA offerings whilst presenting new opportunities for the brand to explore."

