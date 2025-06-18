Temperature Sensor Market worth $8.94 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global temperature sensor market is projected to grow from USD 7.43 billion in 2025 to USD 8.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A temperature sensor is a measurement device used to monitor and control temperatures in machines and equipment used in industries, such as chemicals, oil & gas, consumer electronics, energy & power, automotive, healthcare, food & beverages, metals & mining, aerospace & defense, glass, and pulp & paper. The continuous demand for temperature sensors, which are integrated into devices, including wearable bands, smartphones, and patient monitoring devices, from industries such as consumer electronics and healthcare, is driving the temperature sensor market.

Temperature Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 7.43 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 8.94 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Connectivity, Output, Product, End-use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Stringent performance requirements for advanced applications Key Market Opportunities Mounting investment in IoT research projects Key Market Drivers Increasing need for sensors to control spacecraft remotely



Non-contact type to witness highest CAGR during forecast period.

These sensors measure the surface temperature of a body or object to be identified without any physical contact between the sensor and the measurement object. They are mainly used for small, moving, and inaccessible objects/sources/devices. Non-contact temperature sensors include infrared and fiber optic temperature sensors. Non-contact sensors are quicker than contact sensors and are used in various industrial applications. These sensors are often used when contact with the object is impossible, such as in hazardous environments. Some prominent companies offering non-contact temperature sensors are OMEGA Engineering Inc. (US) and TE Connectivity (Switzerland).

In terms of output, the digital segment is likely to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Digital temperature sensors are used in medical and aerospace verticals, test & measurement equipment, and industrial automation applications. Digital temperature sensors offer additional advantages regarding range-bound alert signaling, and the setpoints can be stored in non-volatile memory. Temperature sensors with digital output have several advantages over sensors with analog output and are mostly suited for remote applications. Digital temperature sensors find applications in medical and aerospace industries, test and measurement equipment, and industrial automation. Some prominent companies offering digital temperature sensors are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland). Digital temperature sensors can be categorized into single-channel and multi-channel temperature sensors.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share of the temperature sensor market in 2030.

The presence of strong manufacturing bases, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, spurs the temperature sensor industry in the Asia Pacific region. The thriving electrical and electronics industry in Asia Pacific also supports the growth of the temperature sensor market. Several electronic manufacturing companies outsource their production to countries in Asia to capitalize on the low-cost advantage provided by such countries. This is more distinct in segments with higher demand for labor-intensive work (passive electronic components and semiconductor assembly and testing operations) than those with relatively less labor-intensive work (semiconductor fabrication). Leading temperature sensor manufacturing companies, such as Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), are also based in the region.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the temperature sensor companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG (Germany), and Microchip Technology Inc. (US).

