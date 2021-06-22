Telmont reveals its environmental ambitions 'In Nomine Terrae' - in the name of Mother Nature

Our champagne's excellence stems above all from our respect for nature

Champagne comes from the earth and is indebted to it. The more gratitude and respect we show the earth, the more it will clear a path to excellence in return. This virtuous circle is the defining feature of familial champagne house Telmont.

PARIS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1912, year the House was founded by Henri Lhôpital, on his land of Damery, near Epernay, Telmont has defended its vision of viticulture and the values it holds dear: loyalty, humility and courage. The House revels in its singularity, proclaimed by its motto: Nec Pluribus Impar, unlike any other. Upholding its legacy, Telmont took its first steps towards organic conversion and obtained, in 2017, its first certification for a portion of the vineyards of its estate.