Tellimer adds Turkish equity market experts ATA Invest to Insights platform

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellimer Group ("Tellimer"), the London-headquartered emerging markets investment information and data platform today announces an agreement with ATA Invest, the leading experts on Turkish equities, to share their investment research via Tellimer's ground-breaking content distribution platform.

Using Tellimer's proprietary authoring and distribution technology, ATA Invest will publish comprehensive coverage of Turkish equities – including stock picks, industry analysis and trade momentum insights – to their clients. Additionally, Tellimer's global audience will also be able to gain access to ATA Invest research exclusively via Tellimer's online, mobile-first platform, Tellimer Insights.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, said: "The addition of ATA Invest to our network is another major expansion of our global coverage. Through our state-of-the-art distribution technology, ATA Invest will be able to better serve their clients with cutting-edge content delivery and insightful analytics. Equally, Tellimer's global clients will benefit from local, fundamental analysis of the key players in Turkish markets and the opportunities on offer."

Michael Murat Demirel, CEO of ATA Invest said: "We are proud to announce the cooperation with Tellimer Group which will further enable global investors to have access to short concise and to the point information of Turkey provided by ATA Research."

Alongside original content produced by its in-house team of analysts – and recently crowned "Best Equity Research Company" by International Finance Magazine – Tellimer's growing global network of experts offers market-leading insights on sovereign and corporate credit, equities, fixed-income and macroeconomics Insights on over 80 markets worldwide.

About Tellimer

Tellimer is a global technology, information, and data provider with a focus on emerging markets.

Our innovative AI-powered, mobile-responsive, award-winning platform, Tellimer Insights, connects you to everything you need to know in emerging markets. Combining our 20+ years of emerging markets experience, our own team of market analysts and a vast global network of experts and data, we equip investment professionals with the essential, hard-to-find knowledge they need to inform and support their decision-making.

Tellimer Technologies empowers businesses in all markets through our intuitive content authoring, distribution, and analytics platform as well as bespoke data products and services.

To find out more, visit www.tellimer.com.

About ATA Invest

ATA Invest has been serving to local and international institutional investors for almost 30 years.

We are a bottom up driven house and our idea generation process is driven solely by fundamental analysis of the companies in our coverage universe. We prioritize company visits and channel checks by relying on our local presence in order to enrich the perspectives of our investors.

