TELETRAC NAVMAN SPOTLIGHTS WOMEN IN TRANSPORT FROM ALL CORNERS OF THE WORLD WITH ITS GOING THE EXTRA MILE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL

In its latest, International Women's Day-themed episode, Teletrac Navman spoke to four professionals about their experience in an industry with a traditionally male dominated environment. The inspirational speakers provided advice to those considering a career in transport and shared who they look up to.

Heather Waters, campaign leader, commented: "It's wonderful to shine a light on women from all corners of the world who champion diversity, fairness, and inclusivity. I had the opportunity to interview a couple of the ladies, and I was blown away and feel personally inspired by their enthusiasm and can-do attitude. They are excellent role models for women looking at a career in transport."

Heather added: "As a business that is committed to breaking the bias and as part of this special episode of Going the Extra Mile, Teletrac Navman has donated $3,000 to Catalyst, a global non-profit working with companies around the world to build workplaces that work for women. Catalyst is a brilliant resource for gender, leadership, and inclusive talent management. It does great work in increasing the representation of women in leadership and promoting equal access to career opportunities."

In support of Teletrac Navman's International Women's Day special, Sonya Byers, CEO of Women in Transport, a network made up of 900 women and men from across the industry, commented: "This International Women's Day, just like Teletrac Navman, Women in Transport is reflecting on its commitment to Break the Bias by providing women in the transport sector with a supportive and nurturing network that collectively has the power to drive positive change."

Meet our International Women's Day hidden heroes:

Beth Jones, transport manager at T Alun Jones- UK

Beth Jones is a Transport Manager at T Alun Jones – a family-run haulage, storage and distribution company in Mid-Wales that operates a large fleet of vehicles from one of four sites on the Shropshire/ Powys border. Beth is responsible for managing the fleet, safeguarding driver wellbeing, and driving forward the business' operational efficiencies.

When asked what her advice is for women considering a career in transport, Beth commented: "Just go for it and show them how it's done. Don't take no for an answer. They'll soon get to love you and appreciate how the variation of personalities works brilliantly."

Courtney Sertdemir, talent acquisition manager at Australia Post Group- Australia

Interviewed by Jennie Tran, marketing executive at Teletrac Navman, Courtney Sertdemir specialises in external recruitment for transport across Australia Post and Startrack. Courtney drives diversity in the region and promotes an inclusive workforce for the Australia Post Group.

Speaking on entering a predominantly male industry, Courtney commented: "I think if anyone wants to go into the transport industry, they should be given the opportunity and not be fearful or have doubt because it is somewhat male-dominated."

Angie Daugherty, General Manager at United Road Towing- US

As general manager at United Road Towing, Angie Daugherty works for one of the largest towing companies in the US – a leading provider of equipment towing and recovery services. In her role, Angie works hard to destigmatise the male-dominated industry and champion women in the sector.

When asked about her career progression, Angie commented: "I've always been in an industry to help others. Nursing is my trade, but the towing industry is my passion. Not a lot of people get the pleasure of working and getting paid to do what they love so much. And I do. I am one of those blessed ones."

Fiona McDonagh, Membership Manager at Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

As Membership Manager at Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, Fiona works for a forum that represents 1,200 individual road freight transport companies, which operate 14,000 heavy trucks across New Zealand. Fiona is passionate about putting the focus back on those behind the wheels in the industry. She works alongside others to improve the wellbeing and workplace culture in the transport sector in New Zealand. Additionally, Fiona is managing the Te Ara ki tua Road to success driver traineeship programme which provides a career pathway into the transport industry.

In Fiona's interview, she speaks on the benefits of more women being represented in the industry. She commented: "We bring skills and experiences to the roles in a way that gives us a different perspective…whilst it's a very traditional space, we are making inroads, and it's exciting to see more and more women come into roles that men have primarily done."

To watch the International Women's Day Going the Extra Mile special, please visit https://bit.ly/35KzMNp and follow Teletrac Navman on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for more updates on the campaign.

About Teletrac Navman:

Teletrac Navman is a global, market leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that is focused on transforming mobile asset and fleet management. Powered by AI and machine learning its software turns real-time data into decisions and is helping companies around the globe with smart and actionable insights that enhance productivity, profitability and safety. The company is headquartered in Orange County, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759727/Going_the_Extra_Mile.mp4

SOURCE Teletrac Navman