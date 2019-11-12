Telemis Group Announces Acquisition of Germany-based ITZ Medicom GmbH & Co. KG

Based in Willich, near Dusseldorf, ITZ Medicom has specialized in medical imaging management since 1997 and during that time become recognised as one of Germany's leading PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and Telemedicine solution providers.

As a result of the acquisition, the Telemis Group will have a significantly strengthened global product portfolio that will include PACS and MACS (Multimedia Archiving and Communication System), Telemedicine, Digital Pathology and Healthcare cockpit solutions that will now be offered across the Euro-zone. The company's R&D team will double in size, allowing Telemis Group to continue to develop market-leading products and services across a wide range of disciplines, including Telecardiology and Telemedicine.

Under the terms of the Telemis acquisition, ITZ Medicom becomes an integral part of the Telemis Group and Lothar Hoheisel, the prior owner and managing director of ITZ Medicom, will assume the new role of general manager for Telemis in Germany. Under the Telemis brand, they will continue to support over 500 German customers, with a seamless transition.

Commenting on the acquisition, Stephane Ketelaer, CEO of the Telemis Group said: "Telemis is a strong company, with a record of continuous profitability over 17 years. The acquisition of ITZ Medicom will allow us to address the important German market with a strong team of people that understand the local customer base and its needs. The combined product portfolio will benefit from ITZ Medicom's strength in Telemedicine and Telecardiology and the acquisition delivers a significantly enhanced R&D team that will drive the product portfolio forward. The future for the Telemis Group has never looked better."

Lothar Hoheisel, Managing Director of ITZ Medicom added: "We are very excited to become part of the Telemis Group. We will continue to service our existing customers in Germany and look forward to welcoming many new customers. The size and scale of the Telemis Group will allow us to rapidly increase the products and services we are able to offer - this is a good move for the ITZ Medicom team and its customers."

About Telemis

Telemis specialises in the development of medical imaging software and more specifically MACS (Multimedia Archiving and Communication System) software. The Telemis product line aims to assist hospitals, clinics and private practices to manage digital medical images and to increase the quality of the care provided.

Created in 1999 as a start-up from advanced university research, Telemis is located on the campus of the Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) in Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium with international offices in Luxembourg, Toulouse, Turin and Neuchâtel. It shares and collaborates with UCL and other top notch university centers on technology development and, as a leading provider of integrated medical imaging IT solutions, has equipped 278 hospitals and other healthcare centres with its products across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

