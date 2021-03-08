Telehealth Likely to Continue Growing Long After the Public Health Crisis

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year has made very clear the value of technology that makes health services available instantly from the comfort of the patient's own home. As the world begins to move on from the public health crisis, the advancements made to the telehealth industry will continue to be valuable, making life easier for patients with limited mobility, helping to reduce the spread of contagious illnesses, and simply reducing the barrier to health services for people with busy lives. The global telehealth industry received a boost in 2020, and is now set to reach $559.52 billion by 2027 . Meanwhile, companies like Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTCPK:MYCOF), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM), American Well Corp. (NYSE:AMWL), and CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) are establishing themselves as leaders in the space.

Mydecine Innovations Group Brings Telehealth to the Psychedelics Space

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) is a pioneering healthcare company in both the emerging psychedelic therapy sector and the rapidly growing telehealth space. The company aims to modernize, simplify, and improve access to mental health support. Mydecine's subsidiary Mindleap Health is a virtual healthcare company that has built the industry's only psychedelics-focused telehealth platform, allowing patients to access safe, professionally supervised psychedelic mental health services from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of their own homes.

Mindleap's telemedicine platform lets patients track their mood, emotions, and habits while providing analytics for these metrics, with the goal of promoting personal breakthroughs. The platform gives users access to virtual mental health coaching from an international network of specialists. Mindleap is in the process of adding new and more advanced mental health and wellbeing tools, including expert on-demand programs, streaming mental wellbeing content, and more.

On February 17, Mydecine Innovations Group announced that Mindleap had filed a provisional patent for its technology platform in both the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. The company also provided details for the company's updated Mindleap 2.0 platform, set to launch in Spring 2021. Enhancements to the platform will include improved remote telemedicine services, as well as the release of new Digital Mental Health and Well-Being Programs featuring daily audio or video sessions created by world-class experts in each of their respective fields. The update will also include a redesigned user interface, along with audio programs for psychedelic integration, addiction, meditation, breathwork, cognitive behavioral therapy, and others.

"We're really excited about what we're working on right now at Mindleap. There are a number of advancements that we'll be introducing to the public over the next few months, and we can't wait to see how our users respond," Jack Bunce, Head of Digital at Mindleap, said in the company's release. "More than ever before people are looking for ways to access high-quality, on-demand content that will positively impact their mental health and well-being. Through the creative partnerships we've formed and the digital programs we've developed, there is an outstanding opportunity to continue to leverage the telehealth experience into something that can help people make significant progress on their mental health journey."

Healthcare Companies Position Themselves in Growing Telehealth Space

On October 30, 2020, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) completed a merger with fellow leading virtual care company Livongo, effectively making the combined company into a juggernaut in the telehealth space. The company says that the combined capabilities of the two companies allows Teladoc to provide services that "span a person's entire health journey."

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) rolled out its virtual-only enterprise health platform One Medical Now early last year. In August, the company announced that the platform has seen strong interest from national employers looking to provide service in areas where 1Life doesn't currently provide physical service.

On February 18, American Well Corp "Amwell" (NYSE:AMWL) announced the expansion of its telehealth platform with the addition of its new Hospital TV 100 Carepoint device, which turns existing hospital TVs into telehealth endpoints. This system allows hospitals to upgrade their telehealth infrastructure and give patients access to off site healthcare specialists without the need for expensive equipment upgrades.

Pharmacy retail chain CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) has made recent moves into the telehealth space as well. In July, the company began testing out in-store telehealth visits through its MinuteClinics for customers in Georgia and Massachusetts. In January, the company introduced Symphony, a medical alert system that uses IOC connected sensors to monitor senior patients for falls and signs of health emergencies, and provides 24/7 personal emergency response. The system also allows patients to communicate hands free with caregivers or emergency responders at any time.

Communications technology has opened up a new era in healthcare where patients can access services quicker and easier than ever before. Companies like Mydecine Innovations Group are working to build the platforms that make this new era possible.

Click here to find out more about Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns and operates Streetsignals.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com