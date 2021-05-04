Telecoms firm, Barclay Communications, calls on UK businesses to put an end to unethical auto-rolling contracts which costs tens of millions of pounds per year

Barclay Communications said a lack of awareness in the business community is allowing telecoms firms to automatically roll on an extended contract without notice, for up to five years.

Often concealed within the small print of the terms and conditions, businesses are required to give between 30 and 90 days' notice to avoid their contract being extended.

Britt Megahey, Founder and MD of Belfast-based Barclay Communications, said the 'Protect UK Businesses: Hang up on Auto-Rolling Contracts' campaign will highlight the issue. He is encouraging businesses to sign a petition to ban the restrictive practice.

Mr Megahey, whose business supplies mobile, landline and software services to over 100,000 businesses across the UK and Ireland, said:

"Auto-rolling is exploitative and a very real concern. Within the small print of the contract the client must give anything from 30 to 90 days-notice if they want to end, alter or review their contract arrangements.

"If the customer is unaware of the procedures and fails to give such notice, they are automatically rolled into an extended contract, which could be for another 60 months.

"Right now, clients feel there is no way to get out of this contract and no way to appeal the extension. It's a UK wide problem.

"We have experienced savings of over 50% for many customers and discovered that the majority have not reviewed their rates in over 10 years.

"We are now encouraging businesses to stand with us and make a difference by signing our online petition and by sharing their experience of auto-rolling. We will present all information to the industry regulator, Ofcom, to encourage change in these regulations."

Barclay Communications kick started its campaign in Northern Ireland last month, with hundreds of businesses signing the petition and sharing their experiences.

To sign the petition click https://www.barclaycomms.com/help-stop-auto-renewal/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501381/Britt_Megahey.jpg

