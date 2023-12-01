Telecom API Market Size to Grow USD 83520 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom API Market is Segmented by Type (MS, MMS, and RCS API, WebRTC API, Payment API , Maps & Location API, Identity Management API, Voice API ), by Application (Enterprise, Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Internet & Telecom .

Telecom API Market is projected to reach USD 83520 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 23120 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 19.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Telecom API Market:

The global adoption of mobile, IoT , and 5G technologies as well as the growing need for enhanced communication services are driving the telecom API market's notable expansion. Telecom APIs are essential for smooth integration, supporting telecom operators' digital transformation objectives, and enabling the creation of creative applications. The market's growth is further aided by improved consumer experiences, the fusion of AI and machine learning, and the explosion of business mobility.

Furthermore, cross-industry cooperation and regulatory support for open standards and interoperability foster an environment that is favorable to the telecom API market's continuing expansion. Telecom APIs are key facilitators of the market since it is driven by a convergence of technical breakthroughs, changing consumer requirements, and smart industry collaborations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE TELECOM API MARKET

The constant increase in the number of mobile subscribers worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the telecom API (application programming interface) industry. Telecom operators are using APIs more and more to improve service offerings, user experiences, and the ability to seamlessly integrate third-party apps as more people worldwide have access to mobile devices and data services.

One game-changing element driving the telecom API business ahead is the introduction of 5G technology. 5G networks' high speed and low latency open up new opportunities for cutting-edge services and applications. In order to fully use the promise of 5G, telecom APIs are essential. They let developers construct cutting-edge solutions like Internet of Things (IoT) apps, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) that take advantage of faster connectivity.

The market for telecom APIs is expanding because of the increase in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and devices. Telecom APIs make it easier for IoT devices to communicate and share data with one another, which helps organizations implement and maintain IoT systems effectively. As more sectors embrace IoT for smart homes, healthcare, industrial automation, and other uses, there is an increasing need for telecom APIs as the underlying communication infrastructure.

In order to remain competitive in the rapidly changing telecom market, telecom operators all over the world are implementing digital transformation programs. In this transition, telecom APIs are essential tools that operators may use to open their networks, simplify operations, and generate new income streams by forming alliances with developers and companies that use their APIs for creative solutions. Telecom APIs facilitate the creation of feature-rich apps and services, which greatly improve consumer experiences. Telecom APIs enable developers to build solutions that meet changing consumer expectations and ultimately increase customer loyalty and retention. These solutions might range from location-based apps and personalized communication services to secure authentication techniques and more.

Businesses looking to incorporate mobile capabilities into their operations are driving the need for telecom APIs due to the growing trend of enterprise mobility. Telecom APIs give businesses the resources they need to develop unique communication strategies, manage mobile workers, and streamline internal operations all of which support the industry's expansion.

The expansion of the telecom API business is largely attributed to regulatory actions that support interoperability and open standards. Collaboration between telecom carriers, developers, and third-party service providers is made easier by standardized APIs. An atmosphere that is more favorable for market development is created when governments and regulatory agencies acknowledge the value of open APIs.

TELECOM API MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Three-quarters of the market is held by Verizon, AT&T, and China Mobile.

The sophisticated telecommunications infrastructure and broad use of mobile and IoT technologies in North America are driving the market for telecom APIs. An active developer community and the existence of significant technological centers are factors that lead to higher API usage. The focus on the 5G rollout and the quick integration of APIs into a variety of industries, such as banking and healthcare, further contribute to the region's market expansion.

Key Players:

Verizon

AT&T

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom AG

Softbank

China Telecom

Telefonica

Vodafone

America Movil

Orange

AU By KDDI

China Unicom

NTT DOCOMO

SK Telecom

Bharti Airtel Limited

LG Uplus

- Telecom API Platform market was valued at USD 163.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 347.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market is projected to reach USD 200.8 million in 2029, increasing from USD 165.9 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 2.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The AI In Telecommunication market was valued at USD 2482 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 19170 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Telecom Managed Services market is projected to grow from USD 22130 million in 2023 to USD 42430 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period.

- GIS in Telecom Sector market is projected to reach USD 1346.6 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1062 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- IT Managed Services market size is projected to reach USD 399170 million by 2028, from USD 224010 million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2022-2028.

- Managed Services market size is projected to reach USD 271640 Million by 2028, from USD 142300 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2028.

- Telecom Enclosure market is projected to reach USD 2984.1 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1742 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Telecom Tower Power System market size is projected to reach USD 5,517 million by 2028, from USD 3,489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.76% during 2022-2028.

- 5G enterprise market size was valued at USD 1,682 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 16,846 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2021 to 2028.

- Security Software in Telecom market size is projected to reach USD 5501.7 million by 2028, from USD 3380.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2028.

- IoT Telecom Services market size is projected to reach USD 41320 Million by 2028, from USD 14610 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2022-2028.

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

