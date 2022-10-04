Tele2 extends partnership with Reach for Change

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 has worked together with Reach for Change since 2010. During the spring, further development took place to take the partnership to the next level and the collaboration has now been extended for an additional three years until 2025.

Tele2 has supported Reach for Change's programs for social entrepreneurs for more than ten years. Together, the organizations have also undertaken specific projects in Sweden, for example for new arrivals in Sweden and for unaccompanied refugee children and young people. During the spring, the collaboration has developed and taken the next step, including by offering connectivity and an opportunity for Tele2 staff to support social entrepreneurs during their working hours. Tele2 has now decided to support Reach for Change for a further three years until 2025.

- Our commitment to social issues and supporting prominent players in civil society is an important part of our sustainability work. Reach for Change is an inspiring organization that has made a difference for more than four million children and young people around the world. I am proud that Tele2 is continuing the rewarding collaboration with Reach for Change and look forward to the shared value creation we will achieve within the framework of our partnership, says Erik Wottrich, Head of Sustainability, Tele2.

The collaboration is in line with Tele2's ambition to contribute to achieving United Nations Sustainability Goal 17 which focuses on the importance of contributing to sustainable development through different types of partnerships.

- To solve many of the challenges we face as a society today we need collaboration between sectors. Change takes time and a long-term perspective is critical. Since 2010, we have worked together with Tele2, and we are excited that our partnership will continue for another three years. To have the opportunity to join arms with such and influential and knowledgeable stakeholder in sustainability is valuable for our work in creating a better world for children and young people, says Sofia Breitholtz, CEO, Reach for Change.

