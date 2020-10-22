Tele Columbus, OpenVault Sign Long-Term Deal To Further Boost PŸUR Broadband Experiences In Germany

Professional solution to optimize performance and user experiences

HOBOKEN, New Jersey and BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenVault and its OpenVault Europe GmbH subsidiary, global providers of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced a major step forward in their European market expansion with the signing of a long-term agreement with Tele Columbus AG (ETR: TC1), Germany's second-largest cable operator, with 3.3 million homes connected.

Under the agreement, Tele Columbus will integrate OpenVault's solutions into networks serving 2,4 million IP-capable households to improve user experiences and optimize broadband network performance. Through deployment of OpenVault's Operations & Analytics module, Tele Columbus will gain insights into real time network broadband capacities and usage patterns.

"During the global pandemic, reliability, quality of service and customer support have been more important than ever," said Dietmar Pöltl, CTO of Tele Columbus Group. "Leveraging OpenVault's vast expertise and experience in network management to proactively identify consumption trends will ensure continued delivery of best-in-class broadband service."

"Tele Columbus has raised the bar in Germany for providing "best-in-class" quality service and anticipating customer's usage needs, especially during challenging times," said Mark Trudeau, Managing Director of OpenVault Europe GmbH and CEO of OpenVault LLC. "By helping Tele Columbus to optimize network performance, OpenVault can support continued delivery of award-winning service that builds subscriber loyalty and revenue."

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG is one of the leading fiber optic network operators in Germany with a range of more than three million households. Under the PΫUR brand, the company offers high-speed Internet including telephone and more than 250 TV programs on a digital entertainment platform that combines classic television with video entertainment on demand. With its partners in the housing industry, the Tele Columbus Group implements tailor-made cooperation models and modern digital value-added services such as telemetry and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional suppliers, the company is driving forward the fiber-optic infrastructure and broadband expansion in Germany. In the business customer area, carrier services and corporate solutions are also provided based on the company's own fiber optic network. Tele Columbus AG, with its headquarters in Berlin and branches in Leipzig, Unterföhring, Hamburg, Ratingen and Chemnitz, is listed in the SDAX and has been listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since January 2015.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are a market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies' cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

