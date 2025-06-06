Tektome CEO to Unveil Swarm AI Vision for AEC Industry at NXT BLD 2025

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if buildings could be designed by a swarm of intelligent AI agents each mastering a task, all working in sync? At NXT BLD 2025, Naoki Kitamura, CEO of Tektome, will introduce a future where AI Swarms assist professionals across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry in real-time decision-making - automating complexity while preserving human intent and control. His keynote will explore how structured knowledge holds the key to unlocking this vision.

The talk, titled "Building a Knowledge Base for Agentic AI to Realise Co-Design with Swarm Agents," will take place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London on 11 June 2025 from 12:50pm to 1:10pm, followed by a live Q&A session.

Mr. Kitamura will describe how agent-based AI systems - each representing a specialised function such as structural analysis, code compliance, or quality assurance - can collectively transform fragmented design workflows into cohesive, intelligent processes. But to function as a coordinated system, these agents need more than algorithms: they need shared understanding.

"Swarm AI won't work without shared knowledge," says Mr. Kitamura. "You can't coordinate dozens of agents, or people, unless they speak the same language - and in AEC, that language must be structured, trustworthy, and accessible across disciplines."

To power this future, Tektome is building the infrastructure for collective intelligence. The platform includes ReqManager , described as "The Smartest Way to Manage AEC Requirements," and Knowledge Builder, an AI tool that transforms past project data into structured, reusable knowledge. While ReqManager uses AI to find, organise, and summarise critical requirements from technical standards to meeting notes, KnowledgeBuilder processes historical documents, lessons learned, and quality guidelines - helping teams avoid past mistakes, accelerate workflows, and drive innovation. Together, they provide the shared brain that Swarm Agents can rely on to operate autonomously and intelligently across various AEC workflows.

This session will be of particular interest to architects, design technology leaders, construction innovators, AI researchers, and digital transformation specialists working to shape the future of the built world.

