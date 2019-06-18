TEKLYNX International Launches 2019 Barcode Labeling Software Solutions Designed to Help Manufacturers Increase Labeling Efficiency, Accuracy and Automation

Integrated supply chain solutions support labeling from design to print, simplify labeling compliance and increase label print automation for manufacturers

AUCH, France, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode and RFID labeling software solutions, today announced its 2019 launch of LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL and LABEL ARCHIVE. Featuring a wide array of end user enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2019 barcode labeling software solutions are designed to help manufacturers of all sizes improve labeling efficiency, accuracy and automation.

TEKLYNX is known for its customer-centric culture in the barcode & RFID software industry. Customer insights continue to drive product development as TEKLYNX helps manufacturers across industries, around the world barcode better. A recent TEKLYNX survey indicated an overwhelming percentage of barcode software end users want to improve labeling operations.

97% want to print labels faster

93% want to reduce labeling errors

90% want to standardize labeling operations across employees

"Barcodes are critical throughout the supply chain as manufacturers look to meet demands for product safety, customer responsiveness and supply chain agility," states TEKLYNX International President Thierry Mauger. "The TEKLYNX 2019 solutions are designed to support the pivotal activities unfolding behind the barcode by helping manufacturers print labels faster, eliminate repetitive manual steps and prevent labeling errors."

The 2019 TEKLYNX barcode labeling software solutions are designed to help manufacturers meet labeling objectives with new features such as: updated GS1 wizard, enhanced form design for automated printing and reduced errors, new label design functionality, TLS 1.2 encryption for better security, Windows Server 2019 compatibility and more. Download a free 30-day trial of LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW or CODESOFT or request a demo of SENTINEL or LABEL ARCHIVE at teklynx.com.

Watch the TEKLYNX 2019 Solutions video to learn more.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Related Links

https://www.teklynx.com



SOURCE TEKLYNX International