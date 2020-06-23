TEKLYNX International and Printronix Auto ID Launch Industry-First Labeling Solution with Full Label Audit Capabilities and End-to-End Barcode Verification

New integration of label traceability software and ODV-2D printer tracks labeling from design through printing to help companies label better

AUCH, France, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode and RFID labeling software solutions, today announced it has partnered with Printronix Auto ID, a TSC-owned company and global leader of reliable printing products, to create the industry's first off-the-shelf end-to-end barcode verification labeling solution with full label audit capabilities from design to validated print results.

This new solution is an integration of TEKLYNX' CODESOFT label designer with TEKLYNX' LABEL ARCHIVE label security and traceability software, and Printronix Auto ID's ODV-2D printer that tracks labeling from design through printing. Every single barcode label that is printed has its barcodes scanned, verified, graded, and recorded in the LABEL ARCHIVE database.

"We've designed a unique end-to-end barcode verification solution that makes it simple for manufacturers around the world to access one system to identify what was designed, approved and printed. This first-to-market integration promotes the efficiency of in-process validation and data retention for audit requirements and print process analysis", states TEKLYNX Product Manager Travis Wayne.

Created to help companies of all sizes label better, the enhanced solution provides manufacturers with empirical proof, from end-to-end, of the labeling process – making the solution particularly meaningful for medical device manufacturers, manufacturers that ship products to third party packers or distributors, regulated industries, and any industry with a need to grade barcodes.

"We're excited to work with TEKLYNX to deliver this compelling solution for closed-loop barcode label printing," states Andy Edwards, Printronix Auto ID Director of Product Management. "Our ODV2D system's ability to grade labels and overstrike those with bad barcodes, combined with LABEL ARCHIVE's full traceability of label design, delivers a truly unique solution that has never been seen before in label the printing landscape, adding next-level efficiency to the labeling process."

To learn more about this new offering from TEKLYNX and Printronix, visit www.teklynx.com/printronix

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com . Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

SOURCE TEKLYNX International