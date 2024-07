TEKLYNX 2024 Products Bring Customer-Centric Enhancements for Better Usability and Efficiency

AUCH, France, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced the availability of LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE 2024.

Featuring customer-centric product enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions are built for a better user experience and more efficient labeling operations.

Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.

The TEKLYNX 2024 label design solutions' enhancements include the ability to:

Print from cloud-based business systems to cloud-connected printers, like Zebra or SATO.

Click a button within the software to easily request subscription license renewals.

Free up a network license by allowing admins to remove inactive users.

Define a secondary network license path for continuity if the primary server is unavailable.

Support HTTPS, ensuring data transmission is encrypted and secured.

The TEKLYNX 2024 enterprise solutions' enhancements include the ability to:

Send labels, pick lists, or advanced shipping notices by email at the same time as a print request.

Manage business operations printing process via REST API requests.

Optimize print speed, so all print jobs initiate rapidly, even upon startup.

View the label comparator directly from the approval screen to easily see proposed label edits.

"Our commitment to our customers drives us to continually innovate," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "With the launch of our 2024 products, we're helping manufacturers and businesses of all sizes label smarter, faster, and with heightened security. We're excited about the positive impact our solutions will have on the global supply chain."

Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

