Teijin Aramid Strengthens Its Market Leader Position With Capacity Increase

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teijin Aramid, producer of Twaron fiber, announced the second round of activities to increase its production capacity. As announced end 2017, targeting more than 25% capacity increase in five years, the company has been proceeding with its disciplined process in order to keep up with growing market demand. After the first step of capacity increase through debottlenecking, Teijin Aramid now moves to the major part of investment. As a key enabler for innovation in a variety of markets, ranging from air cargo containers to heat-resistant clothing, Teijin Aramid aims to reinforce its position as market leader and finalize the capacity increase by 2022.

The capacity increase will be used as an opportunity to invest in new technologies that reduce CO 2 emissions. As the company is at the forefront of the industry, it recognizes its role as a leader and it is committed to set the tone for a more sustainable way of working. Twaron products are in high demand due to their lightweight, durable and strong features. These aspects also allow Teijin Aramid to provide its customers with solutions that enable them to be more sustainable.

The capacity increase will take place in the two factories in the Netherlands, Delfzijl and Emmen. Delfzijl is the production site for monomer and polymer and the plant in Emmen is used for spinning. The increase is expected to result in a couple of dozen new jobs in the region.

"Twaron is an incredibly versatile product. It allows us to enable innovation ranging from car tires to space crafts. As the industry leader, we continue to invest in production developments to ensure innovators in a range of industries can continue to push boundaries", commented Gert Frederiks, CEO and President of Teijin Aramid. "At the same time, we want to push our own boundaries, and use this opportunity to modernize our own production sites with a sustainable approach. Our end goal is to have a sustainable and circular aramid supply chain. On the one hand, this takes shape by us being more energy efficient, being part of the energy transition movement and using increasingly green raw materials. On the other hand, we continue to provide our customers with sustainable solutions by offering Twaron."

