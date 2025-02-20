TECNO Upgrades Universal Tone with Expanded Skin Tone Color Card for More Inclusive and Advanced Mobile Imaging

TECNO advances its Universal Tone technology with a scientifically upgraded multi-skin tone color card now featuring 372 color patches and continuously expanding to include more skin tone types

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative, AI-driven technology brand, is advancing the frontiers of multi-skin tone imaging technology with significant updates to its Universal Tone technology.

The update includes an upgraded multi-skin tone color card with 372 patches and enhancements to the Multi-Skin Tone Color Restoration Engine, achieving significant improvement in skin tone accuracy. These upgrades ensure more accurate and inclusive skin tone representation in mobile imaging across diverse ethnicities and scenarios.

TECNO's Upgraded Multi- Skin Tone Color Card 3 Enhanced Multi-Skin Tone Color Restoration Engine

This advancement will debut in the upcoming TECNO CAMON 40 Series, set to be unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2025 in March. Attendees at the annual trade show are invited to experience the benefits of this upgraded imaging technology firsthand at TECNO's booth, located at Hall 6 Stand 6B11, Fira Gran Via.

Expanding the Skin Tone Database for True-to-Life Representation

TECNO has significantly upgraded its Universal Tone multi-skin tone color card to include 372 color patches to create an even more inclusive and comprehensive database that reflects a huge spectrum of global skin tones, including for users in regions such as Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. This upgraded color card not only increases the number of patches but also enhances the scientific and practical application of skin tone measurement and quantification, serving as a critical calibration tool for Universal Tone algorithms. By providing a robust and diverse dataset for the skin tone restoration algorithms, the upgraded Universal Tone is able to achieve higher accuracy in capturing and representing a wider spectrum of skin tones. To illustrate its innovation, TECNO will showcase two tailored versions of this enhanced color card at MWC 2025—one highlighting darker skin tones and the other focusing more on lighter skin tones, with comprehensive coverage across the diverse spectrum of skin tones.

Building on its progress, TECNO has taken a pioneering step by customizing a brand-new region-specific color card for Saudi Arabia, featuring 186 Saudi skin tone patches, in collaboration with the University of Leeds (UK) and Dar Al-Hekma University (Saudi Arabia) in late 2024. This milestone underscores TECNO's commitment to accurate and inclusive skin tone representation, ensuring precise and authentic reproduction of the diverse skin tones in the Saudi market. Starting with this regional color card, TECNO will continuously enhance Universal Tone's capability for local tuning through in-depth research on skin tones, local scenarios and lighting conditions, empowering algorithm optimization for regional specificity and delivering superior performance tailored to local consumer needs.

Enhancing the Multi-Skin Tone Color Restoration Engine for Unmatched Precision and Accuracy

As one of the important engines of Universal Tone, the Multi-Skin Tone Color Restoration engine has been enhanced with the refined CCM Skin Tone Calibration Algorithm and Spectrum-Based Automatic White Balance (AWB) Algorithm. The CCM algorithm, trained using TECNO's upgraded Multi-skin Tone Color Card, ensures precise color calibration, while the AWB algorithm, developed with spectral prediction based on skin tones, effectively addresses color shift challenges in monochromatic photo scenarios and improves exposure and white balance for diverse skin tones in the same frame. Together, these advancements in the Multi-Skin Tone Color Restoration engine collectively achieve an overall improvement of over 50% in skin tone accuracy, ensuring natural, true-to-life portraits across various skin tones and lighting conditions.

As well as these developments, Universal Tone integrates an Intelligent Skin-Tone Grading Exposure Algorithm, which enables precise grading exposure adjustments across different skin tones, ensuring graded tone enhancement and consistent brightness recovery. Working together, these enhancements significantly boost Universal Tone's multi-skin tone restoration capabilities and delivers superior performance in challenging scenarios such as pure color background and backlighting condition.

Guided by a steadfast commitment to reducing skin tone bias and advancing inclusive imaging technology, TECNO has made these objectives central to its imaging development strategy. TECNO continuously refines its Universal Tone technology and algorithms, leveraging an expansive skin tone database to ensure accurate and inclusive representation. With the updated Universal Tone, TECNO continues to be a leader in the mobile imaging field, boasting one of the most advanced skin tone aesthetics big data models. TECNO's relentless pursuit of technological excellence and inclusive innovation continues, setting new standards for the industry.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

About TECNO Universal Tone

Universal Tone is TECNO's latest AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology. Unveiled in 2023, TECNO Universal Tone was created with the goal of capturing accurate and proper representations of the color and texture of every skin tone in smartphone photography. It integrates the industry's latest and largest skin tone spectral database into a unified and powerful system with three engines: Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine, Local-Tuning Engine and AI-Powered Computational Portrait Engine. The technology truly represents the unique beauty of every skin color and texture, while also delivering fully enhanced portraits that cater to consumers' individual preferences of different countries and regions, empowering users' imaging experience that celebrates true diversity. For more information, please visit: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/universaltone/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623215/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623216/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623217/4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437666/TECNO_Logo.jpg