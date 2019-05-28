TECNO Mobile enter Turkish market through collaboration with Digigen for expanding distribution channel in the Region

Nationwide sales network to increase smartphone availability and build awareness of TECNO Mobile in the Turkish market

ISTANBUL, Turkey, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, is starting to expand their global footprint to Turkish market with the appointment of Digigen as an official distribution partner. To build on a successful first year in the Turkish market in which TECNO Mobile will launch two models, the brand's expanded distribution is part of a larger nationwide strategy to increase accessibility and sales, while continuing to offer high specification products, quality after sales service and a 24 months warranty on all models.

Focused on providing high performance cutting edge smartphones that use the latest technology, and at affordable prices, TECNO Mobile has garnered a following with tech-savvy buyers who expect more from a smartphone and with TECNO Mobile they get it: high specification cameras and localized features tailored specifically for the Turkish market have made TECNO's series of smartphones a popular buy and with a sweet price point they offer exceptional value-for-money.

"Collaborating with GENPA allows us to further increase our sales and distribution network, and gives us nationwide coverage and consumers access to our smartphones in all the regions of Turkey. We are confident that as more people are aware of the TECNO Mobile brand and the quality of our smartphones, sales will grow quickly," says Higer Zhao, Global Vice President of TECNO mobile. "This collaboration is a good start for TECNO to enter this market and show our products to local customers"

Commenting on the collaboration with TECNO, Digigen representative says, "Digigen, with its 10 years of first hand experience in technology, is excited to bring all it's capacity, network, trade expertise and energy into this business partnership. Turkey is a very competitive market with unique features and demanding circumstances and Tecno will provide us with optimum price / quality balance to enter this market with an edge."

"In future, we have reason to believe Turkish market will evolve onto a price conscious – quality searching customer profile and TECNO will provide us with the right ammunitions. Both sides bringing great tools into this relationship, we sincerely believe our joint efforts will ensure a long term succesful relationship."

Having sold around 120,000 TECNO devices per day on average globally in 2017, TECNO Mobile has become one of the key smartphone providers in the global market. According to Counterpoint's Q2 2018 report ranked TECNO tenth in global shipments. At the heart of this success is R&D. Striving to break ground every day, TECNO Mobile uses the latest technology, listens to customer needs and delivers high specification smartphones which are tailored to local markets, allowing consumers to keep up with the latest trends and underscoring the brand's positioning "Expect More".

Established in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in around 50 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sales volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

