TECNO Ignites Passion: Charitable Match Fuels Drive to Transform Africa's Community Pitches

Before the friendly kick-off, TECNO announced an ambitious philanthropic initiative to refurbish 100 community football pitches across Africa within the next five years. This initiative aims to foster youth engagement, promote healthy living, and ensure access to quality playing fields in underserved communities. TECNO General Manager Jack Guo passionately stated, "We embark on a mission to illuminate countless dreams by revitalizing 100 pitches across Africa," emphasizing the transformative power of TECNO's initiative. 10-year-old boy Taylan Tankpinou added, "Thanks to TECNO, we're building better places to play and grow!".

Adding to the excitement, TECNO declared that for every goal scored in the match, an additional $10,000 would be donated to the cause. The match ended with TECNO donating $50,000 more to the project. This pledge turned each goal into a cheer not only for the players but for future generations who will benefit from the improved facilities.

The event, filled with cheers and camaraderie, highlighted the transformative power of sports and corporate responsibility. TECNO's commitment extends beyond mere sponsorship; it's a pledge to cultivate talent, passion, and unity through football.

As the Africa Cup progresses, this initiative serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of community and the shared love for football that transcends borders. TECNO's vision for refurbished pitches is more than an investment in sports infrastructure; it's a commitment to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of Africa's youth.

With every goal scored and every pitch refurbished, the legacy of this initiative will resonate across communities. It inspires the next generation of football stars and enthusiasts with the TECNO brand spirit, 'Stop At Nothing'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319190/TECNO_General_Manager_Shaking_Hands_with_Football_Legends.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319191/CAF_Team_Group_Photo_with_Football_Legends.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319192/Speech_of_the_Philanthropic_Initiative.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319193/TECNO_Donation_Cheque.jpg