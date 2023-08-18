Technology Leader SKYWORTH launched Wave TV to deliver a combined impact of exceptional sound and picture quality

PRETORIA, South Africa, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At "Experience the Big World" event on August, SKYWORTH amazed everyone not only with stunning visuals but also by introducing the WAVE TV, the high-tech of picture and sound quality are all under SKYWORTH, a technology leader. In addition to home aesthetic BM design products, SKYWORTH is dedicated to making South African lives better through advanced technology. With 30+ years of sound research, SKYWORTH has a team of professional acoustic experts, professional acoustic labs, and various professional testing equipment. SKYWORTH has big investment to make sure you hear things like never before.

WAVE QLED TV----SUF9550P

The name "WAVE" evokes the soothing sounds of ocean and the fluid movement of waving arms, and represents the ebb and flow of trends and attitudes, blending artistic expression with technological innovation. This title emphasizes the TV's emphasis on sound quality and its capacity to craft a captivating auditory encounter similar to the symphony of nature.

Among the stellar lineup of WAVE TV, the SUF9550P stands out. Its innovative dual-sided sound structure enhances the volume of the voice cavity, enveloping listeners in a captivating three-dimensional surround sound experience. This pioneering advancement in acoustic design guarantees the faithful reproduction of every subtlety, spanning from hushed dialogues to powerful explosions. The result is an unparalleled auditory journey that stands apart from the rest. Utilizing cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology, the TV utilizes sophisticated algorithms to mimic sound direction, culminating in an immersive and organic audio atmosphere. In addition to this, the incorporation of Wonder Audio technology enhances both high and low frequencies, enhancing the overall auditory excellence.With WAVE TV, SKYWORTH offers users to experience music, movies, and gaming like never before.

SUF9550P QLED+ TV embraces the pinnacle of HDR technology, featuring Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. These advanced technologies ensure stunning bright highlights, vibrant colors, and intricate details that come alive. The result is an astounding visual feast that pairs seamlessly with exceptional sound quality, creating an all-encompassing sensory experience. Moreover, the EYE CARE technology, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free , contributing to a comfortable and eye-friendly experience that also resonates with SKYWORTH's dedication to user well-being.

WAVE TV's introduction marks a significant leap for SKYWORTH, firmly establishing it as a pioneer in sound quality innovation within the dynamic South African television landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188973/WAVE_TV__SUF9550P.jpg

SOURCE SKYWORTH South Africa