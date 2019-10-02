Technology in Retail 2020 - Russia's Largest Conference Focused on Technology in the Retail Industry Will Take Place at the Moscow Digital Business Space in December

Technology in Retail 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russia's largest conference focused on technology in the retail industry will take place at the Moscow Digital Business Space.

Organized by the Moscow Agency of Innovations, the event will bring together startups, investment funds, technology and service providers, as well as business owners and other stakeholders. The conference will provide technology companies with an opportunity to showcase their solutions to potential customers.

Field: Sponsors

The event will run at the Moscow Digital Business Space, an innovative venue managed by the Moscow Agency of Innovations.

The Moscow Digital Business Space is widely known for hosting the city's key events dedicated to urban innovation and technology. In two years since its inception, it has hosted more than 700 events attended by more than 100 thousand people, including such experts as Robert McKee, Garrett Johnston, Joe Davies, Marshall Goldsmith, and Oobah Butler.

For more information, please visit: https://cdp.events/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001931/Moscow_Agency_of_Innovations_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Moscow Agency of Innovations