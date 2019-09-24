Technology Brief: Software Market Anticipated to Reach USD $507.2 Billion by 2021

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report from Statista, the software market is expected to amount to approximately 507.2 billion U.S. Dollars by 2021. This is good news for those investors holding software stocks, given some recent corrections in the market in September 2019. Investor's Business Daily recently reported that "Even the best software stocks can get beat up as bearish investors pounce on stock market volatility. Software stocks with premium valuations by historical standards can be among the casualties. After outperforming in the first eight months of 2019, as they had a year earlier, software stocks corrected in early September. The sell-off came amid a broader rotation out of momentum stocks. Software stocks with high price/earnings ratios suffered the most serious damage. Investors had piled into the software sector, known for its above-average revenue growth." Active companies in the markets this week include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), STMicrclectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM).

"Software valuations overshot, and the correction was more about money flows out of the sector than any reasoned assessment that fundamentals deteriorated 20% in 10 days," Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis said in a recent report to clients. "Software had become a 'bull trap' to use the technician's phrase, and that means the recovery will be a process." In addition, a recent article issued by Goldstein Research, another major driver in the sector is the global gaming software market and the rapid growth in the mobile gaming segment. Mobile gaming generated approximately USD $38.0 billion in 2016 or 40% of the global gaming revenue, of which more than 70% came from Smartphone gaming and rest from tablet games. Goldstein Research analyst forecast the Gaming Software Market to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2016-2024. Further, the market is anticipated to reach USD $125.0 billion by the end of forecasted period.

Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) BREAKING NEWS: Versus Systems has formed Versus Systems UK Limited as a UK entity in advance of a planned December launch of their proprietary Winfinite rewards platform in the United Kingdom.

The UK has a $5.7Billion (USD) annual market in games that is, according to the BBC, now worth more than the movie and music markets combined in the UK. Versus Systems plans to offer the Winfinite rewards platform inside of select games and gaming systems by the end of 2019.

"Versus is eager to bring real-world rewards to players in the UK and then across Europe" said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "We are dedicated to making games more fun all over the globe."

To launch in the UK, Versus will undergo a thorough privacy and security audit to confirm that their platform is compliant with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation law written in 2016. "GDPR is the highest standard of customer privacy in the world" said Pierce. "At Versus we will always strive to be the gold standard for securing player's information."

Versus is a marketing and advertising technology company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, focusing on the development of in-game prizing and promotion tools. Versus has developed the proprietary Winfinite rewards platform, a set of products that allow publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, apps, and streaming media. Through Winfinite, advertisers can offer real-world products and digital goods as prizes that players can earn through in-game achievements. Read this and more news for Versus Systems at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-vs/

Other recent developments in the gaming/tech industries include:Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) - Oracle Data Cloud recently announced a new integration with GIPHY, the first and largest GIF search engine, enabling Oracle's Moat to measure ad delivery, viewability, and invalid traffic for short-form branded content across the GIPHY platform. The integration will allow advertisers to validate that branded content on GIPHY was seen by actual users, while extending the range of Moat's measurement solutions to include GIPHY's innovative tools for marketing.

"Effective advertising campaigns inspire an emotional reaction, which is why short-form content like GIFs can be such a powerful tool for marketers," said Dan Fichter, vice president of software engineering for Oracle Data Cloud. "To build confidence in this new channel, marketers need to ensure that their GIPHY campaigns are being seen by real people. By working with GIPHY to measure ad delivery and invalid traffic, Moat gives advertisers the ability to measure their campaign using the same industry-leading metrics used across other major platforms and the open web."

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Intel Corporation and Oracle announced that Oracle is incorporating the high performance capabilities of Intel® Optane™ DC Persistent Memory into its next-generation Exadata platform, Oracle Exadata X8M. Exadata powers Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Applications, and the high-performance database infrastructure at most of the world's leading banks, telecoms, and retailers.

Built using industry-standard Intel® 2nd generation Xeon® Scalable processors, Intel® Optane™ DC Persistent Memory, and 100 gigabit RoCE networking, Oracle Exadata X8M is designed to support today's demanding Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), analytics, and mixed workload database requirements, as well as database consolidation and in-database machine learning. This first-of-its-kind integration is designed to provide customers with superior performance for latency-sensitive activities such as high-frequency stock trading, IoT data processing, real-time fraud and intrusion detection, financial trading and applications requiring real-time human interactions

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) and Adweek, LLC launched The Institute for Brand Marketing™, a new program designed to educate marketers in collaboration with IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek. Available today on adweek.com/ibm, the program offers marketers complimentary interactive online courses and live educational experiences to help cultivate their skills and knowledge to advance in a disruptive marketplace.

According to a recent study by the Economist Intelligence Unit, more than 80 percent of marketers will rely on technology to engage customers over the next three to five years, yet today's marketers lack the resources to learn about the latest innovations. Plagued by time, budget and resource constraints, many marketers find it difficult to keep pace with rapid technology innovation and fail to understand how mastering emerging solutions can help engage audiences.

Card payment terminals are about to become even more affordable and ubiquitous with a new single-chip controller developed by STMicrclectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and mobile payment solutions disruptor YouTransactor.

Combining YouTransactor's market knowledge and intellectual property of security and point-of-sale payment terminals and applications, with ST's chip-design skills and intellectual property including cyber-protection and sophisticated display-graphics control, the new chip is the first PCI secure SoC for mobile payment terminals to be based on a general-purpose microcontroller for robust performance and low power at a cost-effective price.

