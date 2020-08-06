Technological Advancements Painting Strokes of Growth across Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market, CAGR of ~4% between 2020 and 2030 Predicted By TMR

- The increase in purchasing power and advancements in wheel alignment technologies may serve as prominent growth generators for the automotive wheel alignment service market across the forecast period of 2020-2030

- The booming automobile sector in countries like Germany, India, Japan, and China may enable Asia Pacific and Europe to be significant regional growth contributors during 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wheel alignment service market may have a profitable run across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the entry of modern wheel alignment services and the efficiency offered by them. The rise in the adoption of computerized wheel aligners and the growing network of wheel alignment centers across the globe may serve as great growth generators for the automotive wheel alignment service market throughout the forecast period of 2020-2030.

All these factors together have led the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) to project the global automotive wheel alignment service market to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global automotive wheel alignment service market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 2.5 bn by 2030 end.

The benefits etched with wheel alignment such as longer tire life, reduction in damage to other parts, increased fuel efficiency, and assurance of increased safety may bring immense growth prospects for the automotive wheel alignment service market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market: From Analysts' Lens

The analysts at Transparency Market Research attribute the escalating influence of the automobile sector in developing regions around the world for exponential growth. The analysts also highlight the growing focus toward enhancing the comfort and safety of the driver as the main factors for increasing the growth rate of the automotive wheel alignment service market between 2020 and 2030.

The analysts further advise the market players to invest in novel technologies and product innovation as well as comply with a regulatory framework to cement their foothold in the automotive wheel alignment service market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis across Industrial Hose Industries and Markets

Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market: Key Findings

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share across the forecast period of 2020-2030

On the basis of the service provider, the OEM segment is extrapolated to dominate the automotive wheel alignment service market due to the increase in the in-house testing facility

Asia Pacific may serve as a profitable region for the automotive wheel alignment service market during the forecast period of 2020-2030

may serve as a profitable region for the automotive wheel alignment service market during the forecast period of 2020-2030 Europe may garner considerable growth between 2020 and 2030

Explore 163 pages of expansive research, cutting-edge insights, and detailed projections. Analyze and discover the latest developments in the Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market (Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle [Hatchback, Sedan, and SUV/MUV] and Commercial Vehicle [Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle]; and Service Provider: OEM [Dealership Authorized and Tire Manufacturers], Franchisee, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-wheel-alignment-service-market.html

Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market: Growth Prospects

The automotive wheel alignment service market may garner greatly on the back of technological developments and innovations. Rapid urbanization and the flourishing construction industry have led to the demand for heavy-duty construction vehicles and these factors may serve as robust growth pillars for the automotive wheel alignment service market

Adoption of portable and wireless wheel alignment machines may bring good growth for the automotive wheel alignment service market

The logistics sector has seen an increase in demand due to the ballooning eCommerce sector worldwide and has resulted in the growing need for cargo vehicles, thus expanding the growth prospects of the automotive wheel alignment service market

The escalating sales of used vehicles are sowing the seeds of growth across the automotive wheel alignment service market

Analyze global automotive wheel alignment service market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

AutomotiveWheel Alignment Service Market: Growth Restraints

The automotive wheel alignment service market is going through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been affected negatively. Many manufacturing units and production facilities were shut down due to the stay-at-home orders implied by numerous countries to contain the transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Furthermore, the absence of skilled labor and frequent human errors may lead to flawed wheel alignment and can cause a vehicle to function improperly, thus dampening the growth prospects of the automotive wheel alignment service market.

Access TMR Press Releases - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market: Segmentation

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MUV

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Service Provider

OEM

Dealership

Authorized Tire Manufacturers Franchisee

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Automotive & Transport Industry:

Automotive Alloy Wheels Market – The global automotive alloy wheels market is projected to reach US$ 24.3 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The global automotive alloy wheels market is expected to record a growth of ~6% owing to an increased demand for aesthetics appeal in vehicles. Alloy wheels are slowly replacing steel wheels, as they offer better heat dissipation, performance, and are lightweight. The global automotive alloy wheels market is mature in developed countries and is at the nascent stage in developing countries.

Automotive Steel Wheels Market – the global automotive steel wheels market is projected to reach ~US$ 13.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. The can be attributed to the increase in production of heavy commercial vehicles and rise in usage of vehicle on off-road conditions. Moreover, expansion of automotive steel wheels market can be ascribed to the rise in urbanization in conjunction with increased construction, road infrastructure developments, and mining activities.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market – The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at US$ 14.69 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach ~US$ 29 Bn in 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market is likely to be driven due to stringency of regulations for testing and certification by governing authorities. The rising number of road accidents supplemented by an increasing demand for automated and technologically advanced vehicles, coupled by increased import and export among countries is boosting the demand for automotive testing, inspection, and certification services.

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/automotive-wheel-alignment-service-market.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research