Technological Advancement to Hold Key Place in Urology Imaging Equipment Market From 2019 to 2027, states TMR

- Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is set to fuel demand for urology imaging equipment

- Rapidly ageing population will be a contributing factor towards growth in the market over the forecast period

- X-Ray/Fluoroscopy segment under the product type category will dominate growth in the global urology imaging equipment market

ALBANY, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for urology imaging equipment is set to grow at a steady pace over the next few years and a variety of growth factors will help it take on a high growth trajectory. Some of the prominent growth factors include growing prevalence of urological diseases and notable technological advancement in the field.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4% from 2019 to 2027, the global urology imaging equipment market will reach a higher valuation of about USD 1.9 billion by 2027 – a notable increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2018. It states that multimodality integration technologies will play a significant role in market growth over the forecast period."

Key Findings of Global Urology Imaging Equipment Market Study:

Product-wise, segment for X-ray/Fluoroscopy will account for a sizeable share of the market, dominate growth over the next few years

Advancement in technology such as in multimodality integration will drive global urological equipment market forward

The interventional segment will dominate growth under the application category over the forecast period

Based on end-user, hospitals will account for a large share of growth

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Urology Imaging Equipment Market:

Growing prevalence of urological diseases is propelling global urology imaging market on an upward growth trajectory. As per Transparency Market Research, there are multiple factors keeping the market buoyant over the forecast period. A glimpse is provided below:

Growing numbers of geriatric people is paving way for growth in the market over the forecast period

By 2050, 2 billion people will occupy the age group of 60 and over, one in every six people in the world will be aged 65 and over

Inclination towards minimally invasive procedures is contributing to increasing demand for urological imaging equipment

Technological advancement is fuelling growth in the market; innovation holds key place in the overall scheme for growth

Regional Analysis of Global Urology Imaging Equipment Market:

North America will account for a major share of the global urology imaging equipment market over the stated forecast period

will account for a major share of the global urology imaging equipment market over the stated forecast period Presence of prominent players, well-structured healthcare infrastructure and increase in research and development activities will contribute to the region's prominent position

Notable growth would be noted in Asia Pacific (APAC) over the forecast period owing to a large patient pool and growing adoption of advanced technology

Competitive Landscape of Global Urology Imaging Equipment Market:

Leading players in the global urology imaging equipment market are Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Guerbet, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), KARL STORZ, Siemens Healthineers, Richard Wolf GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Boston Scientific Corporation., among others.

Transparency Market Research has profiled these in a comprehensive manner. The report carries information on recent developments, product portfolio, and business strategies. It also notes that the vendor landscape is slightly fragmented, competitive and marked with a host of growth strategies deployed by market players to lay claim to a larger market share.

Global Urology Imaging Equipment Market: Segmentation

Urology Imaging Equipment Market, by Product

Endovision Systems

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Imaging Systems

Urology Operating Tables

Ultrasound Systems

Others

Urology Imaging Equipment Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Interventional

Urology Imaging Equipment Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Urology Imaging Equipment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Gene Therapy Market: According to the report, the global gene therapy market was valued at US$ 17.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 40.0% from 2018 to 2026. New product approvals, promising therapeutic outcomes of gene therapy, and high prevalence of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma are anticipated to drive the global market in the next few years.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market: Transparency Market Research notes, "The compound annual growth rate of the market over the forecast period would be 3.60%. This will translate to various positive outcomes. Some of these include increase in market worth from USD 11.5 billion in the year 2015 to USD 15.8 billion in the year 2024."

Ureteroscopes Market: The global ureteroscopes market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the period from 2017 to 2025. By the end of this period, the valuation of the market is expected to reach US$1.1 billion, expanding from its worth of US$0.8 billion in 2017. Several manufacturers are increasingly focused on incorporating new, advanced technology, with an aim to stay ahead of others. Several players are also focusing on technological improvements in ureteroscopes, in order to gain a better foothold in the market.

