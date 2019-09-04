TechNode announces its Pre-B round of investment by UCommune and XCGT Holding Group

Started in 2007 by Dr. Lu Gang, TechNode began as one man's attempt to tell the world about what's happening in China's tech and startup ecosystems. Since then, TechNode has grown into a trusted and respected information outlet, event organizer, and an integral part of the tech and startup community, both inside and outside of China. To date, TechNode's media is available in four languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, and Russia. Approximately 40% of its millions of monthly readers reside in 160 countries and regions worldwide.

With a vast network in global innovation and entrepreneurship, China-based TechNode is at the center of a unique worldwide tech ecosystem of startups, venture capital firms, industry resources, and corporate partners. As such, in 2018, TechNode expanded its core offerings to include six business units: TN Media, TN Inno (corporate innovation services), TN Global, TN Events (branding and event services), TN Data (startup ecosystem database) and TN VC (venture capital and financing services). Through these initiatives, TechNode supports and connects the startup ecosystem between China and the rest of the world.

After this round of funding, TechNode aims to increase its global outreach with international technology innovation as its core strategy, as well as accelerating the expansion of its international influence through media, branding, and data-sourcing. The company is also committed to become the number one innovation platform connecting international companies with Chinese innovation.

TechNode has worked closely with many key players in various industries, including CITIC Group, Fung Group, BMW China, Merck Group, and Unilever. This new round of funding will put TechNode on the list of China's top technology platforms.

Ucommune was established by Dr. Mao Daqing in April 2015 and is the first co-working unicorn in China. With working space as part of the platform, Ucommune aims to build a world-class co-working space and provide comprehensive support and services in their office chains for innovative enterprises. TechNode's services, including industry consulting, entrepreneurship training, business incubation, venture capital financing, and others, are highly consistent with the needs of the Ucommune customer base. Through this investment, the strategic cooperation between Ucommune and TechNode will be strengthened. TechNode will help enhance Ucommune's dynamic and entrepreneurial innovation environment. For international collaboration, Ucommune and TechNode will complement each other by forming an O2O (online-offline) technology ecosystem to connect China and the international community.

Mao Daqing, the founder and chairman of Ucommune, said: "The strategic partnership between Ucommune and TechNode will diversify our space offerings and accelerate the interconnectedness and innovation between domestic and international entrepreneurs."

"TechNode's strategy has always been global. Over the years, we have built a great reputation in the global technology industry. This partnership with Ucommune will be built upon an online-offline global strategy to benefit the global innovation and tech ecosystem for both parties," said Lu Gang, the founder and CEO of TechNode.

China is inevitably at the center of attention when it comes to technological advancement and innovation, and the country is determined to expand its technology beyond its national border. As such, TechNode is committed to building the most influential technology innovation platform in the world. TechNode is planning for the next round of funding to accelerate its global strategy through its business units.

