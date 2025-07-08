Technimark Unveils New Brand Identity: "We Make What Makes Life Better"

ASHEBORO, N.C., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a world leader in manufacturing for healthcare, consumer packaging, and industrial sectors, today launched a new brand identity to reflect the company's transformation into a global manufacturing leader, known for its reliability and excellence.

This new brand identity reflects Technimark's core values: innovation, quality, service, sustainability, and trust. It also underscores the company's expanded presence in the healthcare sector, its continued leadership in consumer packaging, and its unwavering focus on operational excellence and customer success.

"This is more than a new look — it's a statement of who we are today and where we're going tomorrow," said Kris Peavy, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Healthcare.

"Our new brand identity reflects our value as a true solutions partner. We work side-by-side with our customers to overcome challenges and unlock breakthrough results."

Trent Ingle, Director of Marketing and Communications, said: "We want to use the brand to highlight the human impact we make, from life-saving medical devices to the products we all use every day. Simply put, we make what makes life better — and our new brand shows how we do it."

"Our products must deliver a positive impact for people and planet. We have a responsibility to make what the world depends on in the most sustainable way," said Katie Distler, Technimark's Chief Sustainability Officer. "From our Innovation Center, where we find the most efficient ways to manufacture products, to replacing virgin resin with recycled resins made at our recycling and reprocessing facility, Wellmark, sustainability is our obligation — and it's at the forefront of everything we do."

With this rebrand, Technimark affirms its promise to deliver solutions that drive performance, reduce risk, and help customers succeed in an increasingly complex world.

See it in action at technimark.com.

About Technimark

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions partner for the healthcare, consumer packaging, and specialty industrial sectors, specializing in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and contract manufacturing, including medical devices. Technimark provides customized, end-to-end solutions focused on technology and innovation that improve quality, lower risk, and reduce costs. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and China, Technimark leverages its global footprint to deliver high-quality products worldwide. See the Technimark difference at technimark.com.

Contact: Trent Ingle

Director of Marketing and Communications

communications@technimark.com