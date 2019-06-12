Tech Spend Outside IT Department Creates Opportunities, but Opens Back Door to Potential Security and Consumer Trust Risks, Finds World's Largest Technology Leadership Survey by Harvey Nash/KPMG

2019 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey, of over 3,600 IT leaders, finds business-led IT is creating more value than ever before, but with it comes a need for better governance

Security and privacy risks rise for those business heads that sidestep the direct control of the IT department

Up to 1 in 5 jobs are set to go to robots, but new jobs will compensate, say 69% of CIOs

LONDON, June 12 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost two-thirds (63%) of organizations now allow technology to be managed outside the IT department, a shift that brings with it both significant business advantages and increased privacy and security risks. When IT spend is managed away from the direct control of the CIO companies are twice as likely to have multiple security areas exposed, and more likely to become a victim of a major cyber-attack.