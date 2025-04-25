Tech Mahindra Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Procurement Services by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Procurement Services vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Procurement Services vendors. Tech Mahindra, with its comprehensive technology for Procurement Services, has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Tech Mahindra as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Procurement Services, 2025. Tech Mahindra is a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries.

Vishal Poduri, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Tech Mahindra demonstrates advanced capabilities in the procurement services landscape through its integration of cloud-based platforms, intelligent automation, and strategic technology partnerships. The company's holistic approach, aligned with its Scale at Speed™ promise, ensures rapid, agile, and efficient transformation across procurement functions. It unifies procurement processes with orchestration layers such as Enate and AI-driven tools like SeeR and Yantr.ai, enabling better spend management, real-time supplier collaboration, and predictive analytics, which helps cater to the diverse needs of global enterprises."

"In addition, Tech Mahindra's alliances with solution providers such as Ivalua and Aerchain allow for flexibility and scalability in procurement workflows. By leveraging platforms like AftEAZE for aftermarket operations and extending cloud-based procurement services for clients across various regions, Tech Mahindra is well-positioned to support organizations in optimizing costs, enhancing visibility, and future-proofing their supply chain strategies," adds Vishal.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Procurement Services providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "The procurement landscape is undergoing a profound transformation driven by economic volatility, rising compliance demands, and the need for intelligent spend management. At Tech Mahindra, we address these imperatives through an advanced framework, powered by AI-driven platforms to help our customers optimize costs, improve supplier collaboration, and enhance operational visibility. The year-on-year leadership position by QKS Group is a strong validation of our customer-centric innovation and continued commitment to delivering procurement services that are future-ready."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Tech Mahindra, click here

SPARK Matrix™: Procurement Services, Q1 2025

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Email: media.relations@techmahindra.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contact:

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/tech-mahindra-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-for-procurement-services-by-qks-group-1128

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg