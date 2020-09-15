TE Connectivity introduces 68-pin connectors for SAS/PCIe Gen 4: 24 Gbps for SAS lanes and 16 GT/s for PCIe lanes

These new 68-pin receptacles are designed to address SFF-8639 specifications with compatibilities to SFF-8630, SFF-8680 and SFF-8432 interfaces. Their interfaces are backward compatible to 12G, 6G and 3G SAS and SATA connectors. The new product design and speed enhancements allow tri-mode storage (SATA, SAS and NVMe drives) application commonly without the need to change board designs when using drives with different protocols. As customers upgrade from SAS/PCIe Gen 3 products to SAS/PCIe Gen 4, SAS/PCIe Gen 4 receptacles can support different footprints based on target applications' board design layout. These new receptacles are developed with self-alignment features to help prevent misalignment.

"SAS/PCIe Gen 4 (U.2/U.3) receptacles are 'smart' products which can be used by cost-effective storage hard disk drives (HDDs), higher performance server solid-state drives (SSDs) or high speed PCIe production," said Michael Wu, product manager at TE's Data and Devices business unit. "With the growing penetration of NVMe storages to address market needs of higher speed, our SAS/PCIe Gen 4 receptacles can better facilitate our customers to optimize their storages and servers' performance."

