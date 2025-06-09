TCN Showcases Advanced Business Intelligence Features, Revolutionising Contact Centre Analytics

LONDON and MIDLANDS, UK and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, a leading global provider of cloud-based contact centre solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Business Intelligence (BI) features, seamlessly integrating advanced analytics and reporting directly into its contact centre software with a powerful data pipeline builder and inspector to ensure you have the right insights at the right time. These innovative capabilities empower organisations through optimising workforce schedules, analysing agent performance and reviewing customer engagement across channels. With this intelligent reporting, comprehensive performance tracking, and highly customised reports, transforming how businesses understand and optimise their operations.

TCN's enhanced Business Intelligence suite automates all reporting and analytics, eliminating the need for manual data gathering and providing access to critical insights. This robust platform streamlines operations, enhances compliance, and drives performance across users' contact centres. With it, contact centres can learn not only how their internal operations are functioning, but where improvements can be made, what customers want and need, as well as how individual agents and teams are performing.

Key features of TCN's Business Intelligence include:

Advanced Intelligent Reporting: Gain deeper insights with sophisticated reporting tools that simplify complex data.

Effortless Tracking of Compliance Issues: Proactively identify potential compliance risks with automatic flagging and address these risks to ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

Comprehensive Agent Performance Monitoring: Monitor individual and team performance and develop targeted coaching and training.

Real-time Deliverable Monitoring: Track key metrics and deliverables in to ensure operational efficiency and goal attainment.

Layered Call Outcomes: Analyse call outcomes with multiple data layers to uncover key influencers and optimise strategies.

Advanced Traffic Volume Forecasting: Utilise sophisticated forecasting tools to predict call centre traffic trends, enabling better resource allocation and planning.

TCN is committed to innovating and providing clients with the tools they need to succeed in a dynamic market. These Business Intelligence features are another product of that commitment, offering increased visibility and control over contact centre operations. By automating analytics and providing actionable insights, TCN empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions that improve efficiency, enhance compliance, and ultimately deliver superior customer experiences.

"With TCN Operator, BI isn't an add-on—it's embedded directly into every service," said Dave Bethers, Senior VP of Revenue Enhancement and Product at TCN. "Now you have a complete contact centre picture."

Dashboards, KPIs, and drill-down reports are accessible within the tools you already use, from Workforce Management (WFM) and Workforce Optimisation (WFO) to Omni and soon external data warehousing. That means users don't need to wait on a data analyst or external BI vendor to get the necessary insights. Operator users can also build reports, visualise trends, and act on performance data in real-time, all from a single, integrated platform.

Whether managing inbound call flows, outbound compliance, chat workflows, or digital campaign performance, TCN BI brings it all together, providing a unified view of your contact centre's operations across agents, teams and timeframes, with the flexibility to customise dashboards, track KPIs, and explore trends as you scale. It's intelligence that grows with you, supporting smarter decisions across every layer of your business. For more information on TCN's Business Intelligence and reporting capabilities, please visit TCN's Reporting and Analytics page.

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com .

