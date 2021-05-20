TCN Invests In The Southwest

Express Park is home to some major global business and significant employers such as Refresco, Toolstation, EDF and the NHS.

TCN adds to the portfolio by regenerating NEST@Mallard, transforming the tired, boring corporate office into vibrant, creative workspaces.

The site features large breakout and communal areas, swing chairs and bean bags, with views across the River Parrett and Quantock Hills.

"We create vibrant communities for businesses to thrive," said TCN UK chief executive Richard Pearce. "People are at our heart and Nest@Mallard is our most recent release."

TCN UK is enjoying rapid growth, with plans to fill the 17,000 sq ft building with a diverse range of businesses by Summer 2021.

"Express Park has been a beacon for investment and enterprise for 20+ years"

"The launch of 'NEST@Mallard' marks an exciting new chapter at Express Park, creating a space where small fleet of foot businesses can flourish alongside more established neighbours." - Toby Bidwell, Chief Operating Officer, TCN UK

NEST@Mallard has begun joining forces with neighbouring businesses to enhance the service offering for their new members too, further adding to a sustainable, positive future for the region.

About TCN UK Ltd

From London to Bristol, Bath, Birmingham, Norwich and Reading, for the past 15 years TCN has regenerated unloved buildings, creating surprising places and managing vibrant communities for creative businesses across the UK. For more information visit tcnuk.co.uk.

